Cervin Continues Growth with Expansion of Investment Team

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cervin Ventures, a leading early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to building enduring businesses, announced that Taylor Oliver has joined the firm as Principal. His investing activity will be focused on enterprise applications, particularly companies in the areas of commerce, fintech, and supply chain. Prior to joining Cervin, he helped launch two first time funds, Plug & Play Supply Chain and Tenacity Venture Capital.
"Cervin's experience and track record are in a class of their own." said Oliver. "I love the team's engagement with the founders. It is rare to find a team as accomplished and driven as Cervin and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm."
Taylor's addition to the Cervin investment team comes on the heels of the raise of $162 million in new capital and the launch of a portfolio services team to accelerate the growth of its portfolio.
"Taylor is a great addition to the Cervin investment team. He has a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for venture and a unique perspective on the founder journey." said Neeraj Gupta, Cervin Co-founder and Partner. "He will be a great help as we continue our disciplined approach to building a sustainable franchise and to better support our amazing founders."
About Cervin Ventures
Cervin is a leading early-stage venture capital firm that invests in pioneering enterprise-technology companies. Cervin partners with disciplined entrepreneurs building tools, applications and infrastructure products to address massive, fast-growing markets. For more than a decade, Cervin has leveraged the operating backgrounds of its investors to help founders build enduring companies and avoid short-lived hype cycles. Cervin has invested in more than 50 companies including LaunchDarkly, Paystand, and Celona, with more than a dozen successful exits from companies such as Punchh and Tynker.
