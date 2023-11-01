Cervin Continues Growth with Expansion of Investment Team

Taylor is a great addition to the Cervin investment team. He has a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for venture and a unique perspective on the founder journey. Post this

Taylor's addition to the Cervin investment team comes on the heels of the raise of $162 million in new capital and the launch of a portfolio services team to accelerate the growth of its portfolio.

"Taylor is a great addition to the Cervin investment team. He has a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for venture and a unique perspective on the founder journey." said Neeraj Gupta, Cervin Co-founder and Partner. "He will be a great help as we continue our disciplined approach to building a sustainable franchise and to better support our amazing founders."

About Cervin Ventures

Cervin is a leading early-stage venture capital firm that invests in pioneering enterprise-technology companies. Cervin partners with disciplined entrepreneurs building tools, applications and infrastructure products to address massive, fast-growing markets. For more than a decade, Cervin has leveraged the operating backgrounds of its investors to help founders build enduring companies and avoid short-lived hype cycles. Cervin has invested in more than 50 companies including LaunchDarkly, Paystand, and Celona, with more than a dozen successful exits from companies such as Punchh and Tynker.

For more information about Cervin and its portfolio, please visit www.cervin.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Daniels, Cervin Ventures, 1 810-338-0588, [email protected], https://www.cervin.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cervin Ventures