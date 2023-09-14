Cervin Ventures Raises $162 Million to Invest in Early-Stage Startups, Launches Portfolio Services Team

"Raising this capital in the midst of a tough market validates Cevin's disciplined approach to turning disruptive technologies into enduring businesses." Tweet this

"We've meticulously nurtured Cervin's growth and the value we provide entrepreneurs based on our own entrepreneurial backgrounds," said Preetish Nijhawan, Cervin co-founder and partner. "Raising this capital in the midst of a tough market validates our disciplined approach to turning disruptive technologies into enduring businesses. We believe we can scale our underlying strategy by expanding our team and focusing on technology segments we understand. We look forward to investing in the next wave of enterprise startups and supporting our founders as they navigate their growth."

Cervin has invested in more than 50 companies in the United States, Israel, and India. To accelerate growth among portfolio companies, Cervin is introducing a portfolio services team led by Silicon Valley veteran Scott Brown, who most recently led marketing at Hum Capital and Sapphire Ventures. This team will provide Cervin's portfolio companies with post-investment services, such as business development, research, go-to-market consulting, and marketing & communications support.

"Cervin has always been committed to entrepreneurs who are value-driven, have a unique perspective on the market and are laser-focused on achieving product-market fit" added Neeraj Gupta, Cervin co-founder and partner. "We listened to the feedback from entrepreneurs and from the management teams we've backed, and created a portfolio services team to help provide more consistent and focused support. With the new capital and expanded team, Cervin is well-positioned to support the next generation of early-stage founders and product visionaries."

About Cervin Ventures

Cervin is a leading early-stage venture capital firm that invests in pioneering enterprise-technology companies. With over $335 million in assets under management, Cervin partners with disciplined entrepreneurs building tools, applications and infrastructure products to address massive, fast-growing markets. For more than a decade, Cervin has leveraged the operating backgrounds of its investors to help founders build enduring companies and avoid short-lived hype cycles. Cervin has invested in more than 50 companies with more than a dozen successful exits from companies such as Punchh, Replay, EdCast and Tynker.

Media Contact

