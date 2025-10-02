Cervis, Inc. to Exhibit New Wireless Radio Control Innovations at The Utility Expo 2025

Cervis, Inc. will display its newest wireless remote controls at booth S3863 during The Utility Expo. This will be the fourth and final event for Cervis in 2025, and the last opportunity to see the new line on display.
WARRENDALE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cervis Inc., leading innovator in wireless radio control manufacturing, will display its newest line of wireless radio remote controls at The Utility Expo from October 7 to October 9, marking its fourth and final exhibition for the year. The next-generation devices were presented at two other shows: the iVT Expo in August 2025 and Fabtech in September 2025.
Cervis, Inc.'s enhanced equipment generated interest, and attendees shared positive feedback about the look, feel, and functionality the new controllers are bringing to industrial markets.
"During our last two trade shows, many people stopped to explore our new advancements, and there was a lot of excitement for what we are creating," said Kevin Hadley, President, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Service, Cervis, Inc. "We are constantly trying to take feedback from our customers to innovate and make products that will meet their needs, so it is nice to hear that we are accomplishing that goal."
Cervis remote controls are already used in thousands of applications today. Yet, the company wants to pack even more useful and innovative features into its products to satisfy the unmet needs of the markets it serves. Cervis has created two different handheld controllers, a redesigned console box with a five-inch display and Wi-Fi capabilities, and an embedded Wi-Fi system that enables users to connect to their machines using any Wi-Fi-compatible device.
"It's been great to receive such positive feedback, but we aren't done yet," commented Anthony DiTommaso, Director of Product Development, Quality, & Finance, Cervis Inc. "We have major plans for our products and will be rolling out even more innovations in the coming months."
To learn more about Cervis Inc. and its participation at The Utility Expo, visit https://cervisinc.com/utility-expo-2025/ or call (724) 741-9000.
About Cervis Inc
Cervis Inc. has been designing and building innovative radio control solutions since 1992. Thousands of companies use Cervis products across a wide range of applications and industries. With customer service at its core, Cervis Inc. builds products for purpose and performance, and takes customization to new heights to meet customer needs.
Media Contact
Sam Hoffman, Cervis, Inc., 1 (724) 741-9000, [email protected], https://cervisinc.com/
SOURCE Cervis, Inc.
Share this article