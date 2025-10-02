Cervis, Inc. to Exhibit New Wireless Radio Control Innovations at The Utility Expo 2025

"We are constantly trying to take feedback from our customers to innovate and make products that will meet their needs, so it is nice to hear that we are accomplishing that goal." —Kevin Hadley, President, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Service, Cervis, Inc. Post this

"During our last two trade shows, many people stopped to explore our new advancements, and there was a lot of excitement for what we are creating," said Kevin Hadley, President, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Service, Cervis, Inc. "We are constantly trying to take feedback from our customers to innovate and make products that will meet their needs, so it is nice to hear that we are accomplishing that goal."

Cervis remote controls are already used in thousands of applications today. Yet, the company wants to pack even more useful and innovative features into its products to satisfy the unmet needs of the markets it serves. Cervis has created two different handheld controllers, a redesigned console box with a five-inch display and Wi-Fi capabilities, and an embedded Wi-Fi system that enables users to connect to their machines using any Wi-Fi-compatible device.

"It's been great to receive such positive feedback, but we aren't done yet," commented Anthony DiTommaso, Director of Product Development, Quality, & Finance, Cervis Inc. "We have major plans for our products and will be rolling out even more innovations in the coming months."

To learn more about Cervis Inc. and its participation at The Utility Expo, visit https://cervisinc.com/utility-expo-2025/ or call (724) 741-9000.

About Cervis Inc

Cervis Inc. has been designing and building innovative radio control solutions since 1992. Thousands of companies use Cervis products across a wide range of applications and industries. With customer service at its core, Cervis Inc. builds products for purpose and performance, and takes customization to new heights to meet customer needs.

Media Contact

Sam Hoffman, Cervis, Inc., 1 (724) 741-9000, [email protected], https://cervisinc.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cervis, Inc.