Cervis, Inc. to Reveal New Product Innovations at iVT Off Highway Vehicle Technology Expo 2025

Cervis will be presenting two new handheld radio controllers, a new console box with a high-definition graphics display with video capabilities, and an embedded Wi-Fi system that enables operators and maintenance personnel to connect to, update, and modify equipment wirelessly without the need for additional software.

Anthony DiTommaso, Director of Product Development, Quality, & Finance for Cervis, Inc. commented, "Our engineers have worked over the past year to make complex visions a reality, and I am proud of their effort and results. These new products not only look great but also function at the highest level. Couple that with superior quality products and we have unlocked greater capabilities than anything we've released in the past."

The new handhelds have many new features, including an optional two-inch color display, RGB LED light bar with six indicators, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, backlit, high tactile, digital switches and proportional switches, and an industrial over mold for enhanced comfort, ease of use, and durability. The console box has been completely redesigned from scratch and boasts a five-inch display screen with Wi-Fi capabilities, which provides the ability to make software updates, tweak settings, and get real-time data from machines. The all-new embedded Wi-Fi truck module offers similar benefits by allowing operators and other personnel to connect to Cervis receivers using any internet-capable device. That means software updates, settings, and other data can be accessed wirelessly using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

"We spent a significant amount of time rethinking the design of these products and wanted to find ways to solve real challenges our customers have out in the field," added Wayne Koenig, Director of Production, Cervis, Inc. "We are confident in these new designs and are taking necessary steps to ensure they are built using the highest quality components to deliver maximum durability."

About Cervis, Inc.

Cervis, Inc. has been designing and building innovative radio control solutions since 1992. Cervis products are used by thousands of companies across a wide range of applications and industries. With customer service at its core, Cervis builds products for purpose and performance, and takes customization to new heights to meet customer needs.

