CES 2024: AI-powered TokenMe Redefines Large-Scale Construction at Denmark's New Odense University Hospital

"Massive construction sites come with additional risks due to scale," added Brian Taammoli, the Odense Hospital Project Team's risk manager. "With TokenMe's smart construction monitoring, we're now able to track 1,000 workers spread out over 22 kilometers of corridors." Post this

Aroldo Tegon, project manager of the New Odense University Hospital construction project, explained, "Both CMB and Itinera, the construction firms leading the Odense Hospital Project Team, invested in TokenMe and other technologies because we recognize their value. TokenMe's real-time data helps mitigate risks, monitor environmental factors, and is assisting in the decision-making process."

"Massive construction sites come with additional risks due to scale," added Brian Taammoli, the Odense Hospital Project Team's risk manager. "With TokenMe's smart construction monitoring, we're now able to track 1,000 workers spread out over 22 kilometers of corridors. The system was implemented in early 2023 and the workers are comfortable with it, as they are educated about its GDPR compliance and functionalities."

How TokenMe Works

TokenMe uses wireless tag and sensor technologies to monitor "boots on the ground" and improve safety at construction sites using UWB, LoRa, WiFi and BLE technologies. Construction workers wear smart badges or helmet tags (tokens) that transmit anonymous data to battery-powered mobile anchors mounted at strategic locations across the site. The anchors send the information — worker presence, motion, temperature, humidity, loud sound, air quality, and light intensity — to the TokenMe database (cloud or on-premise), where data is processed using AI and rules to provide meaningful real-time insights and predictions on construction workflow and building conditions.

The TokenMe dashboard visualizes data as graphs, lists, and maps, giving an overview of task execution, location of materials and equipment, real-time presence of personnel, and progress tracking and predictions. Falls are one of the highest risks leading to fatal accidents. TokenMe uses a fall-detect and a "request for help" button to generate warnings and critical alarms. The easy-to-install solution substantially improves safety, reduces delays, and reduces project costs.

TokenMe's monthly subscription model enables quick adoption with low capital investment.

"The construction industry runs on tight schedules, but most project management tools fail to provide real-time visibility and consistent progress reports on subcontractor activity," said Hans van Leeuwen, CEO and founder of TokenMe. "Instead of weekly or monthly timesheet reports, TokenMe provides a real-time count and location of workers and enables proactive and predictive planning of thousands of people and assets. We are extremely proud to be a CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree and look forward to presenting the next-generation AI-driven TokenMe to industry leaders at our CES booth."

TokenMe saves valuable time and money on large-scale construction projects.

Interested media, construction partners and investors are invited to contact Leo Elenbaas in Europe at [email protected] or Josh Petras in the US at [email protected] to set up a meeting in Las Vegas at CES 2024, January 9–12, 2024. Access the press kit here.

About TokenMe

Founded in 2020, TokenMe is a cutting-edge system-as-a-service company on a mission to transform the construction industry by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and advanced wireless technology to increase safety, efficiency, productivity and sustainability. TokenMe is a privately held company based in the Netherlands, with manufacturing in Singapore and a sales team across the US, Europe and Japan. Follow TokenMe on LinkedIn and learn more at www.token-me.com.

Media Contact

Leo Elenbaas, TokenMe, 31 6 29 07 12 79, [email protected], www.token-me.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE TokenMe