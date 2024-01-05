CES 2024: AI-Powered Weight Loss Takes Center Stage as EW2Health Unveils Game-Changing Sinque Technology

Sinque trials demonstrate that combining AI-driven data for health professionals with stress-free user monitoring significantly lowers dropout rates, improves results, and reduces health professionals' management time. Post this

Sinque benefits weight loss professionals, corporate wellness, health insurance, preventive medicine, and health innovators. The Sinque patented algorithm uses predictive behavioral analytics to learn a user's weight fluctuation patterns and predict their 'true' weight trend. Health professionals use the Sinque technology dashboard to assess individual and group metrics and to gauge adherence, weight trends and weight loss results. They see quickly who is on track and who needs more attention, eliminating blind spots between appointments. For the first time, professionals can provide truly personalized healthcare in the form of proactive, tailored support based on data and individual needs.

Patients of health professionals using Sinque track their progress via the Sinque app and a numberless monitor, which eliminates frustrations with the ups and downs on the scale. Combined, the Sinque tools result in a more successful, sustainable weight-loss journey. Sinque trials demonstrate that combining AI-driven data for health professionals with stress-free user monitoring significantly lowers dropout rates, improves results, and reduces health professionals' management time.

"An individual's weight naturally fluctuates up to 6.6 pounds (3 kilos) per day — from hydration, medication, time of day, and dozens of other causes — which routinely leads people to draw the wrong conclusions from the scale," said EW2Health's CTO and founder Renato Romani, M.D. "This is a main cause of the 80% attrition rate we see in weight loss programs. Conversely, Sinque users see their accurate weight trend, receive proactive support from their health professional, and are excited and empowered to stay on track."

Benefits of Sinque include:

Stress-free, numberless monitoring, with weight trend that motivates adherence;

Data-driven, proactive, personalized support, even between appointments; and

Increased Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), reduced management time and increased program efficiency.

"The results of our trials are groundbreaking," added J'Amy Stewart, EW2Health CEO and co-founder. "In a recent six-month workplace wellness pilot program with the largest corporation in South America, 25% of participants reduced their BMI, 10% lost ≥10% of their body weight, and the program had an 89% retention rate — more than quadruple the industry average. This is a game-changer for long-term weight loss results, especially in tandem with new obesity drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro."

Interested media, industry partners and investors are invited to contact [email protected] to set up a meeting in Las Vegas at CES 2024, January 9–12, 2024. Access the press kit here.

About EW2Health

EW2Health BV is a pioneering Dutch technology startup with friendly, data-driven solutions that enable personalized health using AI-based predictive behavioral analytics. EW2Health's first goal is to reverse the global obesity epidemic and significantly reduce associated healthcare costs through effective personalized healthcare. Founded in 2018, EW2Health is a privately held company headquartered in The Hague. Follow EW2Health on LinkedIn or learn more at www.easywaytohealth.com.

