CES 2024: Meet Focus, the Predictive AI Analysis Platform That Unlocks the Future of Technology

"Focus enables speed, scalability and objectivity. New technologies emerge exponentially faster every year, and time pressures and high stakes are involved in choosing which technologies to evaluate and invest in," said Jard van Ingen, CEO and co-founder of Focus. "There were 215 technology categories in 1900, 70,000 in 1970 and more than 265,000 today. Focus helps R&D teams, decision-makers, and government agencies navigate technological complexity instead of struggling to keep pace, and enables them to make enduring decisions that shape the future."

The accuracy of the Focus platform has already earned the company significant customers, including multinational corporations such as Philips, Reckitt, Suez, and Focus's largest customer, the U.S. Navy, which uses Focus extensively to determine international technology strategies on behalf of the U.S. government. Focus also provides AI-powered foresight in sustainability, enabling luxury brands to easily scout sustainable materials replacements, balance sustainability and brand integrity, and navigate generational shifts and ESG legislation so they can future-proof their brands and thrive.

Focus strategically orchestrates three types of AI, scaling human expertise with near-infinite processing power:

Large language models (LLMs): Provide continuous research into global patent data archives, which is useful for tech scouting, scoring, and comparisons.

Vector Search: Provides real-time intelligence from the global innovation landscape and keeps a finger on the pulse of the entire technology sector.

Multivariate Regression: The 'oracle' — capable of predictive analytics by identifying relationships between data and real-world outcomes.

Human Overview: AI insights are reviewed by human experts to verify their accuracy, and AI insights enable near-infinite scaling of human expertise.

"Our SaaS-based predictive AI analysis platform can measure the speed at which technologies are actually improving, even before new generations of technology launch in the market. The technologies that develop the fastest always win in the end," added van Ingen. "Focus surfaces incredible insights, and our AI tools offer a glimpse into forthcoming technology trends that empower our users to proactively navigate a dynamic marketplace, secure growth opportunities, and remain at the forefront of technological disruption."

About Focus

Focus is the world's first predictive AI analysis platform that accurately identifies and reliably predicts the technological future based on global patent data. The SaaS-based Focus platform enables R&D teams, decision-makers and government offices to scout relevant technology trends in any sector, make decisions based on comparative analyses per use case, and predict future performance and costs with data-driven forecasting. The accuracy of the Focus platform has already earned the company significant large multinational customers, such as Philips and Reckitt, and Focus's largest customer, the U.S. Navy, which uses Focus extensively to determine international technology strategies on behalf of the U.S. government.

Founded in 2019 by Jard van Ingen and Thijs van de Poll and based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Focus is a privately held company backed by Shoe Investments. Learn more at https://getfocus.eu.

