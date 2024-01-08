CES 2024: Thermaltake Reveals the Revolutionary CTE (Centralized Thermal Efficiency) E600 MX Mid-tower PC Case

"The CTE series PC case represents a significant leap in innovation, having been prominently featured at the last CES. Our latest addition, the CTE E600 MX, is remarkable. Our design team studied feedback from hardcore gamers who strongly preferred a PC case offering extensive installation options." Post this

Diverging from its predecessors, the CTE E600 MX introduces a versatile three-way GPU installation option, allowing customization of component arrangement based on individual preferences.

Three-way GPU Installation to provide various configurations:

● Hanging the graphic card vertically

● Placing it up-right with the graphics card facing forward to the side panel on the rotational PCI slots

● Positioning the GPU in the middle of the chassis by using the included floating GPU bracket and pre-configured 400mm long PCI-e 4.0 riser cable

The CTE E600 MX also includes a dual set of interchangeable front panels made of tempered glass and perforated metal mesh for seamless swapping. The tempered glass front panel provides an open stage for an RGB lighting show inside the chassis and, when combined with the TG side panel, offers a panoramic view of all component arrangements. In contrast, the second panel boasts a perforated metal mesh design, catering to airflow enthusiasts who prioritizing superior ventilation.

The dual-chamber design of the CTE E600 MX allocates ample space behind the motherboard tray for efficient cable management. Equipped with included Velcro straps and cable ties, users can effortlessly secure cables to the numerous anchor points within the right chamber, ensuring a tidy, high-performance gaming PC build. On the opposite chamber, a spacious area allows meticulous placement of key components like CPU, GPU, and PSU, enhancing the overall airflow provided by the CTE design for extra stability. With support for up to twelve 140mm fans and a massive 420mm radiator, the CTE E600 MX delivers exceptional cooling performance. Removable dust filters maintain a clean environment, ensuring components stay cool, clean, and efficient. The CTE E600 MX combines functionality, aesthetics, and practicality — an ideal choice for discerning PC enthusiasts.

The CTE E600 MX, a recent addition to the CTE series, delivers optimal cooling performance for essential components and introduces a novel three-way GPU installation and an interchangeable dual front panel design. Combining the timeless CTE Form Factor with remarkable installation flexibility, the CTE E600 MX effortlessly provides a cool and sleek appearance to any gaming PC build.

Features of the CTE E600 MX Mid Tower Chassis:

The CTE Form Factor

The CTE Form Factor, meticulously designed by Thermaltake, embodies the concept of Centralized Thermal Efficiency. Its primary focus is to deliver top-tier thermal performance to critical components. Achieving this goal involves a clever 90-degree motherboard rotation, optimizing airflow pathways, and ensuring more efficient cooling.

Move Critical Heat Sources Towards Cool Air

The CTE E600 MX has strategically relocated the CPU and graphics card positions. The CPU resides much closer to the front panel, while the graphics card is positioned toward the rear. This deliberate arrangement provides independent cold air induction, effectively dissipating the CPU and graphics card heat.

Three-Way GPU Installation

The CTE E600 MX offers three distinct methods for mounting graphics cards:

Motherboard Rotation: Rotate the motherboard by 90 degrees, allowing the GPU to align upright within the chassis naturally.

The Rotational PCI-e Slots: Utilize the rotational PCI-e slots, ensuring the upright GPU faces the side panel.

Floating GPU Configuration: Employ the enclosed floating GPU bracket along with the pre-configured 400mm long PCI-e 4.0 riser cable. This unique setup allows the graphics card to sit at the center of the chassis, lending gamers battle stations an unconventional and eye-catching appearance.

PCI-e 4.0 Riser Cable 400mm

The enclosed high-quality riser cable adheres to the PCI-e 4.0 Standard, boasting an impressive 16GT/s transfer rate and supporting up to 64 GB/s (bi-directional) data transmission. The pre-configured cable eliminates any potential assembly hiccups, while the dedicated floating GPU bracket further enhances the overall floating GPU configuration.

Dual Interchangeable Front Panels

The CTE E600 MX features two interchangeable front panels: a crystal-clear tempered glass panel and a side panel that delivers an ultra-wide viewing angle for the RGB illustration and Key components inside the chassis. Option 2 is a perforated metal mesh panel.

This panel would be the ultimate choice for optimal airflow. When paired with a fan bracket, the panel accommodates up to three 140mm fans or an additional 420mm radiator at the front for exceptional heat dissipation.

Universally Compatible with Cooling Components

The CTE E600 MX E-ATX Mid-tower Chassis has an enormous fan installation capacity: up to twelve 140mm fans or fourteen 120mm fans can be installed in various spots. The chassis can also support up to 420mm radiators in the front, rear, or motherboard side. The front and bottom fan brackets provide an easy and friendly installation experience.

Optimal Cable Management

The CTE E600 MX offers ample space in the right chamber for effective cable management thanks to the dual chamber design. Numerous anchor points are available in this chamber, complimented by Velcro straps and cable ties from the accessory box to ensure a neat and organized setup!

Perfect Dust Protection

The chassis features fine removable filters at the top, front, bottom, rear, and right side, offering excellent protection against dust, and are easily removable for convenient cleaning.

Handy I/O Ports

Two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and HD Audio ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

