CES 2024: Thermaltake Unveils Tower 300 Micro ATX Chassis, Showcasing Innovative Octagonal Prism Design

Furthermore, the Tower 300 offers robust cooling capabilities, allowing users to install high-performance CPUs and graphic cards without overheating hazards. The chassis comes pre-installed with two CT140 fans and can accommodate up to eight 140mm system fans for best ventilation and airflow. Additionally, the compact-sized Tower 300 can support a large 420mm AIO radiator on the right side of the case, ensuring exceptional cooling efficiency. The removable air filters on the top, bottom, sides, and rear ensures a dust-free chassis environment.

For gamers who are seeking a more visually intriguing experience, consider adding the stand-alone 3.9" LCD Screen Kit and the Chassis Stand Kit to their Tower 300 build. The LCD Screen Kit can display real-time information about system components and hardware monitoring. Alternatively, users can upload personal images or GIFs using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. The Chassis Stand Kit includes a bottom cover panel and a display stand, allowing the case a horizontal placement as an alternate display option.

"The Tower 300 represents an evolutionary leap within the series, tailored to meet the demands of a growing community of small-form gaming system enthusiasts. As we unveil it on the grand stage of CES, we aim to showcase the meticulous equilibrium achieved in this new addition to the Tower lineup. From its captivating chassis structure and vibrant color choices to its optimized interior layout and exceptional cooling performance, the Tower 300 embodies an unprecedented fusion formula," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA.

Features of the Tower 300 Micro ATX Chassis

Classic Vertical Body Design

The Tower 300 inherits the iconic contours of the series, featuring a vertical body design that not only provides a smaller footprint but also enhances the flexibility of the inner space. Whether Users are gaming or working on the bench, this design minimizes obstructions and adapts seamlessly to the user's space.

Unique Octagonal Prism Shape

Designed as a distinctive Octagonal Prism Shape, the Tower 300 exudes sleek style. Its three tempered glass panels allow the builder to showcase the sophisticated interior, making it an ideal canvas for displaying high-end components or RGB lighting shows.

Exceptional Cooling Support

Despite its compact size, the Tower 300 delivers exceptional cooling performance without compromise. It supports up to a 420mm radiator on the right side, effectively dissipating the heat from the inside and maintaining optimal system functionality when heavy-loaded.

Pre-installed Cooling Fans - CT140 x 2

The Tower 300 comes equipped with two 140mm PWM ARGB fans on the top, ensuring efficient cooling performance right out of the box.

A Unique View - Horizontal Case Placement

Enhance the system's aesthetics with the optional Chassis Stand Kit. The kit is completed with a bottom cover panel and a display stand, enabling easy vertical or horizontal case placement customization. Users can easily showcase the Tower 300 gaming system in a truly unique manner.

Optional 3.9" LCD Screen Kit

It would be smart to elevate the visual features with the optional LCD Screen Kit. The 3.9" LCD Display allows users to monitor system components with real-time information, upload images or GIFs to the screen using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software, and even interact with cooling components featuring similar LCD displays. The latest version also includes weather and time modes, expanding the LCD display's versatility.

Perfect Dust Protection

The Tower 300 features well-designed removable fan filters on the rear, inner sides, bottom, and inner top layer. These filters create a dust-free environment, safeguarding the internal components.

Thermaltake at CES 2024

The Thermaltake Tower 300 Micro ATX Chassis and more new products will be showcased at the Thermaltake CES 2024 booth, located in The Venetian, Lvl 2, Veronese 2402 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) from January 8th to 11th, between 9 AM and 6 PM.

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are invited to discover Thermaltake's groundbreaking products at CES 2024. Immerse in the revolutionary Hydrangea Blue Collection and engage with other exciting releases. Thermaltake is committed to providing an immersive and informative experience for all attendees.

Media professionals interested in scheduling a meeting with Thermaltake during CES 2024 are encouraged to reach out to Andrew Ouyang on behalf of Thermaltake USA at [email protected] to secure a slot and experience innovation firsthand.

For further information about Thermaltake at CES2024, please visit:

https://ces.thermaltake.com/2024/

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed to the world under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, and gaming market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

