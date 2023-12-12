CES 2024: YEYIAN GAMING to Unveil Next-Generation Gaming Solutions

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING: "CES 2024 is a platform for us to unveil our latest innovations and engage with the tech community. We are excited to showcase how YEYIAN is pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, delivering unparalleled experiences for gamers worldwide." Post this

Gaming PCs: Unveil new ODACHI series Gaming PCs powered by the latest 14th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors. These gaming rigs promise a revolutionary gaming experience, leveraging the unparalleled performance of the latest Intel processors.

Performance and Aesthetics PC Cases: Showcase cutting-edge designs focusing on aerodynamic, fluid-mechanical, functionality, and compatibility.

ATX 3.0 power supply units and AIO liquid cooling solutions for optimal performance. Experience a new level of efficiency and reliability, ensuring the gaming setup operates at its peak.

Gaming Monitor: Introduce a curated selection of gaming monitors featuring a stunning 45" curved WQHD monitor and a crisp 32" HDR 400 flat monitor, and discover the visual experience with RGB gaming monitor mounts.

Gaming Desks and Peripheral Devices: Unveiling ergonomic gaming desks and chairs meticulously crafted for comfort and practicality. Explore a diverse range of gaming keyboards and mice, including models with an 8000HZ polling rate.

Streaming Solutions: Explore streaming cameras, control panels, and more solutions empowering creators to deliver engaging content seamlessly.

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN GAMING, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: "CES 2024 is a platform for us to unveil our latest innovations and engage with the tech community. We are excited to showcase how YEYIAN is pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, delivering unparalleled experiences for gamers worldwide."

YEYIAN GAMING is eager to connect with tech media professionals to facilitate an insightful exploration of its latest gaming products. The company aims to foster engaging discussions, providing an in-depth look into the technological breakthroughs incorporated into their gaming solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with YEYIAN GAMING's representatives, including Vice President Frank Lee, who will be available for interviews and discussions about the company's vision, product roadmap, and the evolving landscape of the gaming industry.

YEYIAN GAMING recognizes the value of industry relationships and welcomes tech media representatives to schedule one-on-one meetings during CES 2024. Engage with industry experts, gain exclusive insights, and establish connections with fellow professionals.

For meeting requests or additional information, please reach out to Karen Tsai at [email protected], representing Radiance Synergy on behalf of YEYIAN GAMING.

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN GAMING is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN GAMING at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

