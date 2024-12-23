CES 2025 Exclusive: Sweet Robo's AI Vending Machine Delivers Personalized Phone Cases in 90 Seconds

"This isn't just about making phone cases—it's about showing the world what's possible when AI, robotics, and creativity come together." Post this

Case BOT is not just a vending machine—it's a game-changer in automated retail. Powered by cutting-edge AI, Case BOT allows users to select from a variety of phone case styles, explore an extensive image library, or upload their own designs. In under two minutes, this smart robot produces a high-quality, personalized product, delivering an experience that's as fast as it is creative.

"Case BOT is a revolution in how we think about retail experiences," said Dennis Branch, Chief Revenue Officer at Sweet Robo. "This isn't just about making phone cases—it's about showing the world what's possible when AI, robotics, and creativity come together. CES attendees will not only witness the future of vending—they'll hold it in their hands."

A Must-See Showcase of Innovation

Sweet Robo's Booth 8425 will also feature live demonstrations of its award-winning lineup, proving why the company is the global leader in vending automation. Highlights include:

Cotton Candy Machine: Robots spinning dazzling, customizable shapes that captivate audiences.

Candy Monster: Interactive candy-blending for a personalized, engaging treat.

Robo Ice Cream: Frozen desserts crafted with robotic precision and creativity.

emoji™ Machines: Iconic keepsakes brought to life through automated innovation.

Deployed in over 20 countries and 1,300+ locations, Sweet Robo's machines are designed to deliver high-impact experiences while requiring less than 10 square feet of space, making them ideal for retail, entertainment, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Visit Sweet Robo at CES 2025

Attendees are invited to Booth 8425 to see Sweet Robo's revolutionary technology in action. Print your custom phone case with Case BOT, experience the magic of AI-powered vending, and discover why Sweet Robo is leading the charge in redefining retail.

Media and press are encouraged to schedule an exclusive tour of Sweet Robo's innovations.

About Sweet Robo

Headquartered in New York City, Sweet Robo is a global leader in vending and automation technology. Operating in over 20 countries with deployments in 1,300+ locations, Sweet Robo combines robotics, AI-driven personalization, and creative design to transform the vending industry. Recently recognized as "The Top Robotics and Automation Solutions Provider in 2024" by CIO Review, Sweet Robo continues to empower businesses and delight customers worldwide.

