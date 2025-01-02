CES 2025: Moore CEO Gretchen Littlefield to Lead Panel Discussion on Using AI and Tech to Solve Humanity's Biggest Problems

Leaders from world-renowned purpose-driven organizations will discuss how technology, AI and data are creating groundbreaking solutions.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore's Chief Executive Officer, Gretchen Littlefield, will moderate a panel discussion entitled "Mission Driven Innovation: Solving Humanity's Biggest Challenges" during CES® 2025 in Las Vegas.

As its CEO, Littlefield has helped Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, grow into the nation's largest marketing, data and fundraising company serving the purpose-driven industry.

Littlefield will facilitate the conversation on how purpose-driven brands are harnessing the power of technology to advance the prevention, treatment and cure for cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease and cleft lip and palate. Panelists include:

"It's a privilege to moderate such a prestigious panel of leaders who are using technology to literally transform people's lives in tangible, far-reaching ways," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "This panel discussion will shine a bright light on the unique ways the purpose-driven sector is using AI and technology to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues."

Part of the "CES 2025 Great Minds Series," the panel discussion will take place during CES 2025, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. PST in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Level 2, W232. The session will also be available via live stream.

