CES 2025: OLEDWorks Unveils New Audi A5 and S5 are Second Vehicle Family to Include Digital OLED 2.0 Technology Enabled by the Atala Brand

The new Audi A5 and S5, along with the Audi Q6 e-tron, are equipped with cutting-edge digital OLED to customize the vehicle's appearance with up to eight distinct digital light signatures. This technology features individually addressable segments, allowing for dynamic and personalized lighting design that enhance both aesthetics and functionality.

The six digital rear OLED panels in the Audi A5 and S5 have a total of 364 individually addressable, software-controlled segments that offer exceptional communication capability. The active digital light signature visualizes the liveliness and unique personality of the car, with a new image generated several times per second via Audi's specially developed algorithm.

"The inclusion of second-generation digital OLED lighting in the Audi A5 and S5 highlights the exceptional capabilities of Atala technology," said David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "Our ongoing collaboration with Audi underscores our commitment to delivering innovative lighting solutions that enhance vehicle personalization and safety."

The digital OLED rear lights in the Audi A5 and S5 are designed to improve safety and communication on the road. This includes the communication light function that uses swarm data to automatically generate a specific static light signature, alerting other road users to potential hazards with integrated warning symbols.

To further enhance safety, the communication light features a unique signature that warns approaching vehicles when occupants are about to exit. This functionality extends the benefits of exit warnings to other road users. Additionally, the communication light indicates the status of park assist in automated parking mode, ensuring that the vehicle is safe to approach.

"The new digital OLED rear lights 2.0 in the Audi A5 and S5 represent a significant advancement in automotive lighting functionality," said Dr. Werner Thomas, Project Manager OLED-Lighting at AUDI AG. "This innovative technology not only enhances the visual appeal of our vehicles but also improves safety and communication on the road."

Atala products from OLEDWorks offer unparalleled design flexibility, enabling the creation of ultra-thin, robust, and highly segmented OLED lighting panels. The combination of these state-of-the-art panels with Audi's approach to innovative and customer-centric design is driving the future of automotive lighting forward.

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting. From the size and shape of segments and panels to dynamic display-like animations and symbology for superior communication, Atala can be customized to match any design vision. Elevate your brand and personalize the human experience with automotive OLED technology that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Atala OLED lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.9 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. Worldwide, an annual average of more than 87,000 people worked for the Audi Group in 2023, more than 53,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

