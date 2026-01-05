CES 2026 - LiquidView Announces Appearance on ABC's Shark Tank, Bringing Ultra-Realistic 8K Digital Views to Windowless Spaces

At the 2026 CES, LiquidView announces an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank, airing during primetime on January 7, 2026.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiquidView, the creator of patented digital window technology that brings 24-hour 8K Digital Views into windowless spaces, announced today that the company will appear on ABC's Shark Tank on January 7, 2026 at 10pm ET/PT.
One year ago, the company was featured on the Today Show, as one of the Top Products from CES 2025.
LiquidView's digital window technology transforms interior environments by displaying stunning, 24-hour views that align with local sunrise and sunset times, helping support circadian rhythms and overall wellness. The company's digital windows are already installed in hospitals, senior living facilities, offices, hotels, and residences around the world. Customers include JW Marriott, Adobe, and the Mayo Clinic.
"Our mission has always been simple: bring windows and views to windowless rooms – giving real wellness benefits to spaces that lack access to the outside," said Mitch Braff, Founder and CEO of LiquidView. "Appearing on Shark Tank is an incredible opportunity to share that vision with a national audience and highlight the growing importance of wellness-centered design."
LiquidView's impact is supported by ongoing research conducted in collaboration with Stanford University, which has shown that exposure to LiquidView's digital windows can produce physiological benefits similar to those of real windows, including calmer nervous system responses and reduced stress markers.
During this week's Shark Tank episode, LiquidView will present its patented technology, discuss its expanding presence in healthcare and commercial environments, and outline its vision for the future of wellness-focused architectural experiences. LiquidView captures 24 hour 8K digital views for its expanding library, and uses professional Sony commercial displays for a realistic window experience. Lutron's motorized Palladium shades are also prominently featured.
LiquidView is actively engaging with partners, dealers, and customers across residential, medical, and commercial markets at CES 2026 and beyond.
