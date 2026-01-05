CES 2026 - LiquidView Announces Appearance on ABC's Shark Tank, Bringing Ultra-Realistic 8K Digital Views to Windowless Spaces

"Appearing on Shark Tank is an incredible opportunity to share our vision with a national audience and highlight the growing importance of wellness-centered design." - Mitch Braff, Founder and CEO of LiquidView. Post this

LiquidView's digital window technology transforms interior environments by displaying stunning, 24-hour views that align with local sunrise and sunset times, helping support circadian rhythms and overall wellness. The company's digital windows are already installed in hospitals, senior living facilities, offices, hotels, and residences around the world. Customers include JW Marriott, Adobe, and the Mayo Clinic.

"Our mission has always been simple: bring windows and views to windowless rooms – giving real wellness benefits to spaces that lack access to the outside," said Mitch Braff, Founder and CEO of LiquidView. "Appearing on Shark Tank is an incredible opportunity to share that vision with a national audience and highlight the growing importance of wellness-centered design."

LiquidView's impact is supported by ongoing research conducted in collaboration with Stanford University, which has shown that exposure to LiquidView's digital windows can produce physiological benefits similar to those of real windows, including calmer nervous system responses and reduced stress markers.

During this week's Shark Tank episode, LiquidView will present its patented technology, discuss its expanding presence in healthcare and commercial environments, and outline its vision for the future of wellness-focused architectural experiences. LiquidView captures 24 hour 8K digital views for its expanding library, and uses professional Sony commercial displays for a realistic window experience. Lutron's motorized Palladium shades are also prominently featured.

LiquidView is actively engaging with partners, dealers, and customers across residential, medical, and commercial markets at CES 2026 and beyond.

Media Contact

John C. Rodriguez (J-Ro), LiquidView, 1 512-748-6175, [email protected], https://www.theliquidview.com

SOURCE LiquidView