CES2024: Thermaltake Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation with the Unveiling of the Hydrangea Blue Collection

"Thermaltake has been committed to providing outstanding cooling products and gaming parts & peripherals since its establishment 25 years ago. We believe that our products should excel not only in performance but also in user experience and appearance design. This is our brand philosophy..." Post this

"Thermaltake has been committed to providing outstanding cooling products and gaming parts & peripherals since its establishment 25 years ago. We believe that our products should excel not only in performance but also in user experience and appearance design. This is our brand philosophy that guides our product development. At CES 2024, we will present our new products that embody this philosophy, especially the Hydrangea Blue-colored collections. We aim to create desktop gear with more aesthetic possibilities." Stated Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake.

Hydrangea Blue Colored Product Highlights

● PC Case

○ CTE E600 MX Hydrangea Blue Mid Tower Chassis

○ The Tower 300 Hydrangea Blue Micro Chassis

○ Ceres 330 TG ARGB Hydrangea Blue Mid Tower Chassis

● Power Supply Unit

○ ToughPower GF A3 Hydrangea Blue 1050W

● Cooling Products

○ SWAFAN EX12 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan Hydrangea Blue TT Premium Edition (3-Fan Pack)

○ SWAFAN EX14 ARGB Sync PC Cooling Fan Hydrangea Blue TT Premium Edition (3-Fan Pack)

○ TH360 V2 Ultra ARGB Sync All-In-One Liquid Cooler - Hydrangea Blue

● Memory

○ TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 5600MT/s Hydrangea Blue

● Peripherals

○ ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair Hydrangea Blue

○ M700 Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Hydrangea Blue

Thermaltake at CES 2024

The Thermaltake Hydrangea Blue Collection will be showcased at the Thermaltake CES 2024 booth, located in The Venetian, Lvl 2, Veronese 2402 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) from January 8th to 11th, between 9 AM and 6 PM.

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are invited to discover Thermaltake's groundbreaking products at CES 2024. Immerse in the revolutionary Hydrangea Blue Collection and engage with other exciting releases. Thermaltake is committed to providing an immersive and informative experience for all attendees.

Media professionals interested in scheduling a meeting with Thermaltake during CES 2024 are encouraged to reach out to Andrew Ouyang on behalf of Thermaltake USA at [email protected] to secure a slot and experience innovation firsthand.

For further information about Thermaltake at CES2024, please visit: https://ces.thermaltake.com/2024/

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed to the world under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, and gaming market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming Systems): https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE Thermaltake