"Paws of War has become a beacon of hope for the animals and military members they help because bringing their dogs home is near impossible," said Cesar Millan. "Together, we can honor the sacrifice made by our service members. Please help support these rescue missions."

Millan, known as the Dog Whisperer, is also the founder of the Dog Psychology Center. He knows the vital job that Paws of War does and wants to see people continue to support each mission. He is sharing his thoughts and asking for support from the community in a video posted on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leRZVz-ZQzg

While the organization has numerous dogs and cats that it is working to help relocate to the U.S. to be reunited with the military member who rescued them overseas, it has two critical rescue cases underway. Right now, it needs immediate support to help save the Specter, the dog rescued by a U.S. Army National Guard member, Connor. The other is another U.S. Army National Guard Sergeant First Class, North, trying to save his dog Tiny.

Both military members were deployed in Southeastern Europe, where there are harsh winter weather conditions, only to find a bunch of dogs heartlessly dumped near their base. The dogs were freezing and hungry and would die if the soldiers didn't take them and provide food and shelter. With nowhere else to turn, they started caring for the dogs and fell in love with and bonded with the adorable puppies.

After months of bonding with their dogs, the soldiers were redeployed to the U.S. and forced to leave their furry family members behind. They immediately reached out to Paws of War for help moving the dogs to the U.S. to be reunited with them.

While Paws of War quickly began working on the mission, time is running out to get the dogs safely to the U.S. They need the community to support their efforts to ensure the mission is successful. For each person donating, it is only $10 or forgoing a drink at Starbucks for one day, but it means everything for the dogs and soldiers. It is a matter of life and death for the dogs.

"We can't do what we do without people supporting our efforts," said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "If people come together to support this mission and the others we have in the works, they can go through the day knowing they truly made a difference in the lives of a soldier and helped save an animal. That's a great feeling!"

In June 2024, NPR reported that inflation forced Americans to be less generous. They report that the rising costs of things have led to more people pulling back on their charitable donations and that many charities in the country are feeling doubly squeezed because of the drop in donations combined with the increase in their operating expenses. While it may have started last year, it's continuing this year as consumers continue to get hit with higher prices and a volatile stock market.

To get more information and make a donation, visit the site at: https://www.pawsofwar.org/?form=Cesar

Paws of War also focuses on giving back to veterans in various ways. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc.Paws of War has a large loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to help their missions, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans and first responders. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.

NPR. Inflation is forcing Americans to be less generous these days. June 2024.

