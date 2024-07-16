Cessie C. Communications Announces New Client: MDA Hospitality Solutions, the leader in Global Hospitality Training Services

The agency will work with MDA Hospitality to develop and promote insightful content that showcases MDA Hospitality's latest projects, industry knowledge, and innovations while highlighting MDA Hospitality's achievements.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cessie C. Communications, a public relations and social media influencer marketing agency, specializing in the lifestyle, beauty, luxury travel, and hospitality sectors, is excited to announce the addition of MDA Hospitality Solutions to its roster of hospitality clients. As an expert in the industry, Cessie C. Communications will lead public relations efforts for MDA Hospitality's expanding portfolio of services and clients.

Founded by hospitality industry veteran Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, MDA Hospitality is a global training leader, providing exceptional service solutions for some of the world's most prestigious brands. Companies such as Hilton Hotels, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Great Wolf Resorts, and The Fresh Market, to name a few, trust MDA Hospitality to design, develop, and deliver unmatched comprehensive, skills-based training programs resulting in extraordinary, consistent service for thousands of employees.

Cessie C. Communications will lead all public relations initiatives for the brand, enhancing MDA Hospitality's visibility and reputation. With a focus on storytelling and thought leadership, the agency will work with MDA Hospitality to develop and promote insightful content that showcases MDA Hospitality's latest projects, industry knowledge, and innovations while highlighting MDA Hospitality's achievements. Cessie C. Communications will secure high-profile coverage and elevate MDA Hospitality's presence in the global hospitality arena. This partnership will enable MDA Hospitality to amplify its brand voice and connect with key audiences through strategic communications and media relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome MDA Hospitality Solutions to our family of clients," said Cessie Cerrato, Founder of Cessie C. Communications. "Their dedication to enhancing the hospitality industry through comprehensive training development aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful storytelling and meaningful media coverage on the latest trends, to amplify their brand and highlight their remarkable contributions to the sector."

"We wanted the right agency to promote our exceptional work and increase awareness of our services," said Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, founder and CEO of MDA Hospitality Solutions. "Cessie C Communications has extensive experience in the hospitality space. We are excited to partner with them to showcase our meaningful work and how we inspire people to love their jobs."

About MDA Hospitality Solutions

About Cessie C Communications:

Cessie C. Communications is a Latina-owned, full-service, award-winning public relations and social media influencer marketing firm based in New York City. The agency focuses on crafting impactful and innovative campaigns within the luxury travel, hospitality, culinary, destination marketing, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

The agency leverages its more than 15 years of expertise to provide unparalleled public relations services including traditional earned media, social media influencer marketing strategy, influencer management, thought leadership and executive positioning, experiential events, and brand partnerships.

Cessie C. Communications has a solid track record of developing, managing, and delivering high-profile public relations results and crisis management for some of the world's top travel and lifestyle brands including destinations such as Visit Mexico, Visit Cancun, Saint Martin Tourist Office, and the Israel Ministry of Tourism. Luxury travel and hospitality companies Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel in Anguilla, Lux Voyage, Coulibri Ridge Resort in Dominica, Turk Hospitality, MDA Hospitality, Hotel Wales New York, Palace Resorts, and Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Travel brands such as Aeromexico, Expedia, and Avis Budget Group. Beauty and lifestyle brands include Lights Lacquer, Rumore Beauty, Procter & Gamble, Bonita Fierce Candles, Albisa Candles, ESPN Deportes, and Bacardi. The agency also represents Influencers and talent including Celebrity Manicurist, Julie Kandalec, Beauty Influencer Kathleenlights, and Voiceover actress and multimedia creator, Vanessa James Media.

Cessie C. Communications is woman-owned & operated and is a certified woman-owned business by WBENC. For more information about Cessie C. Communications, please visit www.cessiec.com or connect on LinkedIn.

