Cessie C. Communications Announces New Client: RealTime Reservation, cutting-edge technology solutions in the hospitality industry

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cessie C. Communications, a public relations and social media influencer marketing agency, specializing in the lifestyle, luxury travel, and hospitality sectors, is excited to announce the addition of RealTime Reservation to its roster of hospitality clients. As an expert in the industry, Cessie C. Communications will lead public relations efforts for RealTime Reservation's expanding portfolio of services and clients.

Founded by hospitality industry veteran Shawn Tarter, RealTime Reservation (RTR), a pioneering force in hospitality technology, is redefining how hotels and resorts manage reservations. Offering a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline operations for some of the world's most prestigious hospitality brands, RTR offers a fully integrated reservation system, managing everything from restaurant bookings to spa services, providing a seamless booking experience that benefits both guests and businesses.

RTR partners with top-tier properties, including Baha Mar, Ritz-Carlton, Margaritaville, JW Marriott, and Trilogy Spa, to name a few, trust RealTime to design, develop, and deliver powerful solutions that maximize revenue, effectively streamline operations, and elevate guest experience.

Cessie C. Communications will lead all public relations initiatives for the brand, enhancing RealTime Reservation's visibility and reputation. With a focus on storytelling and thought leadership, the agency will work with RealTime Reservation to develop and promote insightful content that showcases RealTime Reservation's latest projects, industry knowledge, and innovations while highlighting RealTime Reservation's achievements. Cessie C. Communications will secure high-profile coverage and elevate RealTime Reservation''s presence in the hospitality technology arena. This partnership will enable RealTime Reservation to amplify its brand voice and connect with key audiences through strategic communications and media relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome RealTime Reservation to our family of clients," said Cessie Cerrato, Founder of Cessie C. Communications. " A true innovator in the hospitality tech space. Realtime Reservation's cutting-edge software and seamless integrations are transforming the guest experience and driving operational efficiency for hotels globally. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to amplify their visibility and support their continued growth in the industry."

"RealTime Reservation continues to grow and expand our footprint in the industry," said Shawn Tarter, CEO of RealTime Reservation. With our growing portfolio of partnerships with some of the top global hotel brands, we needed a partner to help us tell our story and expand our brand visibility. Cessie's expertise in the hospitality space, paired with her innovative approach to public relations, would allow us to expand our footprint in the industry, help us tell our story, and drive further success".

About RealTime Reservation

RealTime Reservation is a top hospitality tech provider that helps hotels, resorts, and other businesses streamline operations and enhance guest experiences. Its all-in-one platform simplifies operations and boosts ancillary revenue for hotels, spas, fitness centers, restaurants, parking facilities, and more.

With easy integration into major PMS, POS, and payment systems, RealTime Reservation allows properties to manage amenities, reservations, and guest interactions effortlessly. Guests can book services, activities, and dining options directly from their devices, while hotels can offer personalized packages and real-time concierge services.

Its suite of products helps businesses maximize pre-arrival revenue, apply dynamic pricing, and improve efficiency. Using AI-driven insights and direct integrations, RealTime Reservation unlocks new revenue opportunities and delivers a smooth, customized guest experience.

For more information visit https://www.realtimereservation.com/ or follow on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Cessie C Communications:

Cessie C. Communications is a Latina-owned, full-service, award-winning public relations and social media influencer marketing firm based in New York City. The agency focuses on crafting impactful and innovative campaigns within the luxury travel, hospitality, culinary, destination marketing, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

The agency leverages its more than 15 years of expertise to provide unparalleled public relations services including traditional earned media, social media influencer marketing strategy, influencer management, thought leadership and executive positioning, experiential events, and brand partnerships.

Cessie C. Communications has a solid track record of developing, managing, and delivering high-profile public relations results and crisis management for some of the world's top travel and lifestyle brands including destinations such as Visit Mexico, Visit Cancun, Saint Martin Tourist Office, and the Israel Ministry of Tourism. Luxury travel and hospitality companies Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel in Anguilla, Lux Voyage, Coulibri Ridge Resort in Dominica, Turk Hospitality, MDA Hospitality, Hotel Wales New York, Palace Resorts, and Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Travel brands such as Aeromexico, Expedia, and Avis Budget Group. Beauty and lifestyle brands such as Lights Lacquer, Rumore Beauty, Procter & Gamble, Bonita Fierce Candles, Albisa Candles, ESPN Deportes, and Bacardi. The agency also represents Influencers and talent including Celebrity Manicurist, Julie Kandalec, Beauty Influencer Kathleenlights, and Voiceover actress and multimedia creator, Vanessa James Media.

Cessie C. Communications is woman-owned & operated and is a certified woman-owned business by WBENC. For more information about Cessie C. Communications, please visit www.cessiec.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], Cessie C. Communications

SOURCE Cessie C. Communications