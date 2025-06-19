Cessie C. Communications Appointed North America Public Relations Agency of Record for the Nevis Tourism Authorit

Cessie C. Communications, a leading boutique PR and social media influencer marketing agency specializing in luxury travel, hospitality, and lifestyle, is proud to announce its appointment as the official U.S. public relations agency of record for the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cessie C. Communications, a leading boutique PR and social media influencer marketing agency specializing in luxury travel, hospitality, and lifestyle, is proud to announce its appointment as the official U.S. public relations agency of record for the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).

This strategic partnership will focus on increasing and elevating the brand visibility of Nevis across the U.S. market through targeted media relations, storytelling, partnerships, and influencer relations, driving awareness of the island's unique tourism offerings among U.S. travelers.

The announcement follows the recent unveiling of Nevis' refreshed branding and global tourism campaign, launched at an exclusive event in New York City attended by Premier Mark Brantley and key industry stakeholders. Designed to evoke a sense of timeless elegance, authenticity, and nostalgia, the new campaign positions Nevis as a luxury Caribbean destination for discerning travelers seeking an unspoiled and deeply cultural experience.

As the quieter sister island to St. Kitts, Nevis offers an unspoiled and authentic Caribbean escape. Known for its lush natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and boutique luxury experiences, Nevis is home to world-class hiking, thermal hot springs, historic inns, and some of the Caribbean's most charming accommodations and culinary offerings.

Nevis, long a favorite for U.K. royals and repeat travelers, is known for its historic charm, boutique resorts, culinary excellence, and commitment to preserving a refined, crowd-free atmosphere—no cruise ships, no high-rise buildings, and no fast-food chains. With modern enhancements including improved airport infrastructure and a renewed focus on attracting high-value visitors, the island continues to gain attention as one of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets.

Through this new collaboration, Cessie C. Communications will lead all U.S.-focused PR initiatives for the destination, including media outreach, press campaigns, influencer marketing, strategic partnerships, and the promotion of signature events such as the Nevis Mango Festival, Culturama,Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim and the Nevis Triathlon.

"Nevis is one of the Caribbean's most captivating destinations—refined yet relaxed, intimate yet full of soul," said Cessie Cerrato, Founder and President of Cessie C. Communications. "We are honored to support the Nevis Tourism Authority as it reintroduces its brand to the world. Our goal is to share Nevis' story in ways that resonate, inspire, and drive meaningful travel."

"We are excited to welcome Cessie C. Communications as our U.S. PR partner," added Phéon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing and Interim Administrator of the Nevis Tourism Authority. "Cessie and her team bring a deep understanding of Caribbean storytelling, luxury positioning, and U.S. media dynamics. Their experience and creative vision will be instrumental as we bring our new campaign to life across the U.S. market."

The partnership builds on Cessie C. Communications' deep expertise in promoting Caribbean destinations and luxury hospitality brands. With a proven track record of securing high-impact media coverage and crafting campaigns that resonate, the agency will support Nevis' tourism objectives by amplifying its brand narrative and increasing destination awareness in the United States.

For more information about Nevis, visit www.nevisisland.com

High-resolution images of Nevis can be found here.

Media Contact:

Cessie Cerrato

Cessie C. Communications

[email protected]

786-295-0493

www.cessiec.com

About Cessie C Communications:

Cessie C. Communications is a dynamic, Latina-owned boutique public relations and influencer marketing agency renowned for shaping bold narratives in the travel, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York City, with strong ties to Miami, the agency represents a curated portfolio of travel, tourism, hospitality, beauty, and lifestyle brands. With more than 15 years of experience, Cessie C. Communications delivers a full suite of services including earned media, influencer strategy and management, executive positioning, experiential events, and brand partnership

Founded by leading communications expert Cessie Cerrato, the agency brings more than 15 years of experience in destination marketing, elevating brand voices, and securing impactful global media coverage. Cessie C. Communications is trusted by some of the world's most recognized tourism boards, hotel brands, and consumer names, including Visit Mexico, the Saint Martin Tourist Office, Expedia, Palace Resorts, Le Blanc Spa Resorts, and Procter & Gamble and Lights Lacquer. The agency also manages top talent such as beauty influencer Kathleen Lights, celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec, and multimedia creator Vanessa James.

Known for its high-touch, strategic approach, the agency offers full-service capabilities including earned media, social media strategy, influencer management, thought leadership, executive positioning, experiential events, and brand partnerships.

With a multicultural mindset and global reach, the agency has led successful campaigns across the U.S., the Caribbean, and beyond. Clients rely on Cessie C. Communications not only for its media expertise but for its passion, perspective, and ability to turn brand moments into lasting impressions.

For more information about Cessie C. Communications, please visit www.cessiec.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cessei Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], https://www.cessiec.com

SOURCE Cessie C. Communications