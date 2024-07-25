C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory Presents New Wine Tasting Experiences for Weddings and Special Events with Sommelier Michael Perman

C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory is introducing innovative wine-tasting experiences for weddings and special events curated by Sommelier Michael Perman. C'EST WHAT? custom curates wines working with direct importers from around the world to match the food, mood, and design of weddings and special events, providing free shipping anywhere in the USA. Prices are much less than typical catering companies charge.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory https://www.cestwhatwine.com/services is delighted to introduce an innovative approach to providing exceptional wine-tasting experiences for weddings and special events, offering artistically curated wine at prices that are more appealing than traditional catering companies, and free shipping to any venue in the USA.

Elevate Your Event with Custom-Curated Wines

Planning a wedding or special event can be overwhelming, with countless details to manage. One of the most memorable aspects of any event is the wine—especially during the iconic toast. Ensuring that each sip is special is crucial, yet many catering companies inflate wine prices by up to 400% over wholesale, often without delivering truly remarkable selections.

A Higher Standard in Wine Selection

C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory changes the game by sourcing wines directly from producers worldwide and wine partners such as Wine Access. We work closely with wedding planners and event producers to create custom-curated wine menus tailored to your food pairings, event theme, location, season, and guest preferences. Learn more about weddings at the C'EST WHAT page on The Knot. Our approach ensures a unique and unforgettable wine experience for your special occasion. Your guests will taste more memorable wines that are expertly matched in every way.

Expert Guidance from Sommelier Michael Perman

Sommelier Michael Perman emphasizes that "special events become more memorable when the wine experience stimulates your senses, with the aromas and flavor notes of wine magically dancing with the food and mood." Sommelier Michael Perman provides expert recommendations to help you select the perfect wines for each phase of your event.

Memorable Wine Tasting Experiences For Special Events

For special family or business team events, Michael will curate wine and share stories as well as tasting notes for your audience. Adding a wine-tasting experience brings joy and friendship to private gatherings while stimulating the senses of your guests for a memorable experience.

Exceptional Quality at Beautiful Prices

C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory's business model allows us to offer superior wine quality at lower prices than those typically charged by caterers. We also provide FREE shipping anywhere in the USA in temperature-controlled packages. Each wine comes with detailed tasting notes, backstories, and pairing guides.

Examples of Sommelier Michael Perman's Wines for Your Event

Alfred Tritant Grand Cru Bouzy Champagne: Perfect for toasts, this grand cru Champagne is available for under $70 . Evocative aromas of fresh brioche, yellow apples, Asian pear, yellow flowers, apples, blanched almonds, fresh pastry, and a hint of chalk. The palate shows a satisfying breadth, with the supple edges balanced by refreshing acidity.

. Evocative aromas of fresh brioche, yellow apples, Asian pear, yellow flowers, apples, blanched almonds, fresh pastry, and a hint of chalk. The palate shows a satisfying breadth, with the supple edges balanced by refreshing acidity. 2020 Domaine Baptiste Chateauneuf -du-Pape: Ideal for summer weddings featuring meats like short ribs, this wine offers an inviting nose with spiced black plums, blackberries, dried roses, roasted game, and wild herbs, with secondary aromas of cracked pepper, cola, and a pinch of pipe tobacco. Fantastic wine under $100 .

Faire la Fete Brut Rose Cremant de Limoux: Bright, festive, and sassy, with a salmon-copper tone in the glass and an enticing mousse. Aromas feature wild strawberries accented by herbs, zesty spice, and orange peel. The mouthfeel is layered, complex, and full of flavor, with a gorgeous texture that resolves in cleansing acidity. A fun and festive sparkler for under $30.

Whatever your event theme or menu, C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory with Sommelier Michael Perman can curate the ideal wine selection to elevate the quality of your event at better prices.

Contact Information:

Transform your special event with the exceptional wines and personalized service of C'EST WHAT? Wine and Sensory. Book your custom wine experience today!

