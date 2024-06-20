Cetec ERP Awarded Best Overall Manufacturing Software by SelectHub

Cetec ERP, a cloud-based ERP software provider, is awarded Best Overall Manufacturing Software by SelectHub, an independent software analysis company.
AUSTIN, Texas , June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cetec ERP, a cloud-based ERP software provider, is awarded Best Overall Manufacturing Software by SelectHub, an independent software analysis company. Cetec ERP came in first among hundreds of software solutions evaluated, with Oracle NetSuite and SAP S/4 HANA coming in fifth and sixth respectively.
The SelectHub vendor evaluation process involved an in-depth 400+ point analysis of each ERP product's capabilities. Research analysts evaluated 514 solutions to determine the top ten manufacturing software solutions overall. Cetec ERP was picked Best Overall manufacturing software, and won awards in multiple categories including Best for Planning and Scheduling, Best for Procurement, Best for Bill of Materials (BOM), Best for Inventory Management, Best for Material Requirements Planning (MRP), Best for CAD/CAM Management, and Best for Manufacturing Processes.
Users found Cetec ERP highly customizable and functional. The software solution can streamline manufacturing, CRM, inventory management, and accounting needs in one centralized platform with a user-friendly interface. Cetec ERP's total cost of ownership ("TCO") is manageable and offers smooth implementation, training, and customer support resources to ensure an excellent setup experience. The full SelectHub report can be found here: https://www.selecthub.com/c/manufacturing-software
ABOUT CETEC ERP
Cetec ERP is an enterprise-caliber manufacturing business suite for small, mid-sized, and large manufacturers that is web-native, easy to use, robust in capability, and affordable. Since 2015, Cetec ERP has independently migrated hundreds of companies from legacy systems onto a new generation of lower-cost cloud-based ERP technology, saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars.
To learn more about Cetec ERP and their advanced manufacturing software solutions, visit www.cetecerp.com.
Media Contact
Jordan Jolly, Cetec ERP, 1 512-299-9170, [email protected] , https://cetecerp.com/?utm_source=prweb&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=marketing
SOURCE Cetec ERP
Share this article