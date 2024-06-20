Cetec ERP Awarded Best Overall Manufacturing Software by SelectHub

Cetec ERP, a cloud-based ERP software provider, is awarded Best Overall Manufacturing Software by SelectHub, an independent software analysis company. Cetec ERP came in first among hundreds of software solutions evaluated. Post this

Users found Cetec ERP highly customizable and functional. The software solution can streamline manufacturing, CRM, inventory management, and accounting needs in one centralized platform with a user-friendly interface. Cetec ERP's total cost of ownership ("TCO") is manageable and offers smooth implementation, training, and customer support resources to ensure an excellent setup experience. The full SelectHub report can be found here: https://www.selecthub.com/c/manufacturing-software

ABOUT CETEC ERP

Cetec ERP is an enterprise-caliber manufacturing business suite for small, mid-sized, and large manufacturers that is web-native, easy to use, robust in capability, and affordable. Since 2015, Cetec ERP has independently migrated hundreds of companies from legacy systems onto a new generation of lower-cost cloud-based ERP technology, saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To learn more about Cetec ERP and their advanced manufacturing software solutions, visit www.cetecerp.com.

