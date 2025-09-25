Cetec ERP Launches Build Your Way Podcast for Small Manufacturers

Join Cetec ERP for conversations with manufacturers overcoming obstacles and building smarter businesses. From people and processes to technology adoption, hear how others adapt and thrive.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cetec ERP today announced the launch of Build Your Way, a new podcast created for small and mid-sized manufacturers who want practical insights to run and grow their businesses.
Build Your Way focuses on the challenges and opportunities real manufacturers face. Each episode takes on topics like sales and marketing, labor and training, change management, technology adoption, and lessons learned from ERP and other systems—all through the lens of practical experience from leaders in the field.
Hosted by the team at Cetec ERP, each episode features conversations with leaders across the manufacturing industry. Guests share the stories of their businesses, the obstacles they've encountered, and the solutions that have helped them adapt and thrive. The goal: provide manufacturers with actionable lessons and real-world perspectives they can use to improve how they operate.
The first episode of Build Your Way drops September 30, 2025, and new episodes will be released bi-weekly. Listeners can subscribe on:
"Manufacturing isn't easy. Every shop runs into problems with people, parts, and deadlines. This podcast is a place to hear how others deal with those same issues—and hopefully pick up something useful for your own business," said Taylor Wagen, COO of Cetec ERP.
Cetec ERP is a cloud-native enterprise resource planning platform built for small and mid-sized manufacturers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Cetec ERP provides manufacturers with modern tools to manage quoting, inventory, production, quality, and accounting—all in one system.
