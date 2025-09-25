Cetec ERP Launches Build Your Way Podcast for Small Manufacturers

Join Cetec ERP for conversations with manufacturers overcoming obstacles and building smarter businesses. From people and processes to technology adoption, hear how others adapt and thrive.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cetec ERP today announced the launch of Build Your Way, a new podcast created for small and mid-sized manufacturers who want practical insights to run and grow their businesses.

Build Your Way focuses on the challenges and opportunities real manufacturers face. Each episode takes on topics like sales and marketing, labor and training, change management, technology adoption, and lessons learned from ERP and other systems—all through the lens of practical experience from leaders in the field.