CETOL 6σ v11.5 3D Tolerance Analysis Software Now Available from Sigmetrix

"We are excited to release CETOL 6σ v11.5 to the market. We feel this release is a major step forward in ease of use, supporting our larger solution strategy," states President & CEO James Stoddard Post this

Inseparable Assemblies:

Users can now indicate that an assembly is inseparable in the CETOL 6σ model, in which case the software treats the assembly as a part. No changes to the CAD model are required.

{Optional and only available for PTC Creo) Create Feature Annotations from Tolerancing Information First Defined within CETOL:

This optional feature supports alternative workflows in which CETOL 6σ is used earlier in the design process to help determine datum features, datum reference frames, and appropriate tolerance types and values based on the function of the part in the context of the entire assembly. Once the user completes the definition of the dimensioning schema in the CETOL 6σ model, the software will automatically create the associated semantic annotations, also referred to as Product Manufacturing Information, or PMI, in the part files that can also be shown on the drawings.

Several Enhancements to Improved Ease of Use:

Add geometric tolerance to multiple features – You can select multiple features and then apply the geometric tolerance to each of the selected features.

You can select multiple size dimensions, non-size dimensions, or geometric tolerances and modify their properties all at once.

The values for all tolerances for the selected part are reset to the default values (as defined on the Variation Defaults tab in Options).

Now there is an optional notification window that pops up when there is a loss of synchronization with the CAD model.

As with prior releases, CETOL 6σ v11.5 is available in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Sigmetrix President and CEO, James Stoddard states, "we are excited to release CETOL 6σ v11.5 to the market. We feel this release is a major step forward in ease of use, supporting our larger solution strategy. We feel confident that companies will see improvements in their journey to build better products through mechanical variation management."

A short webinar of this new CETOL version is coming soon!

Sigmetrix's comprehensive, integrated portfolio includes other products and services including:

CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works directly with NX, SOLIDWORKS, PTC Creo and CATIA V5-6 models.

EZtol, a 1D tolerance analysis software that works directly with NX, SOLIDWORKS, and CATIA V5-6 models. The same technology is used in PTC Creo's EZ Tolerance Analysis (EZTA) tool and Autodesk Inventor's Tolerance Analysis tool.

GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T within the PTC Creo and Autodesk Inventor environments.

Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, tolerance analysis, and instructional courses for software developed by Sigmetrix.

Consulting and Implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies.

Learn more at sigmetrix.com and eztol.com.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better solutions for 25 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.

Media Contact

Danielle DePaolo, Sigmetrix, 9725427517, [email protected], Sigmetrix

SOURCE Sigmetrix