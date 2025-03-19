CETV Now and Breaktime TV Join Forces to Transform Content Delivery in Breakrooms, Hotels, and Corporate Kitchens Across the U.S.

"By combining our technology with Breaktime TV's platform, we're transforming how businesses engage with employees during their breaks while providing a powerful new advertising tool," said Babak Motamedi, head of Co-founder & CEO of CETV Now. Post this

"We're excited to expand our partnership with CETV Now," McMullan said. "By joining the CETV Now Board, we're deepening our commitment to shaping the future of this technology. This partnership is about more than investment; it's about actively guiding content delivery and ensuring we provide the best solutions for breakroom environments."

The partnership combines CETV Now's advanced media technologies with Breaktime TV's engaging content platform to set a new standard for content delivery in high-traffic spaces. The integrated system helps businesses deliver relevant, targeted content and advertising directly to employees, creating a seamless experience that maximizes ad impact and boosts employee engagement.

"We see a huge opportunity in the breakroom space, and this partnership with Breaktime TV is a significant step in advancing our ability to deliver dynamic, targeted content," said Babak Motamedi, head of Co-founder & CEO of CETV Now. "By combining our technology with Breaktime TV's platform, we're transforming how businesses engage with employees during their breaks while providing a powerful new advertising tool."

A 90-day pilot program with Breakroom Choices in Salt Lake City and Phoenix demonstrated the potential of the integrated platform. The trial showed how CETV Now's seamless technology and Breaktime TV's content not only captured employees' attention but also generated revenue through targeted ads, setting the stage for further expansion.

Through the partnership, Breaktime TV will deploy CETV Now's technology across various industries, expanding its footprint to more than 100,000 breakrooms, corporate kitchens, and other venues nationwide. This marks a significant milestone as both companies continue to innovate in the breakroom services industry, offering businesses a new way to leverage underutilized spaces.

About CETV Now

CETV Now is a leading provider of advanced media and digital distribution technologies. Specializing in content delivery solutions for a variety of industries, CETV Now empowers businesses to optimize their advertising strategies and enhance the customer experience. Through partnerships with innovative companies, CETV Now is reshaping the landscape of media delivery and enabling businesses to engage their audiences in new and impactful ways. By combining cutting-edge technology with extensive distribution networks, CETV Now offers scalable solutions that bring targeted content and advertisements to diverse audiences across the country.

About Breaktime TV

Breaktime TV is a pioneer in transforming breakroom experiences by offering dynamic content, targeted advertising, and tailored promotions for businesses. Through its innovative platform, Breaktime TV enables organizations to enhance employee engagement, increase productivity, and open up new opportunities for advertisers to connect with a relevant audience.

Media Contact

Grace Fuerte, CETV Now, 1 602-332-8652, [email protected], https://www.cetvnow.com/

