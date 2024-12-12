CFN Media Partners with Shrüm to Launch Mike Tyson's Branded Mushroom Grow Box

We are extremely excited to partner with Shrüm and the TYSON 2.0 team to launch a Mike Tyson-branded mushroom grow kit. Post this

"We are extremely excited to partner with Shrüm and the TYSON 2.0 team to launch a Mike Tyson-branded mushroom grow kit," said CFN Media President Frank Lane. "Mike Tyson's brand and reputation are already well-established in the cannabis space, and we're excited to be a partner in his foray into the nascent $1.5 billion mushroom space."

CFN Media specializes in helping nascent brands in highly regulated industries launch innovative consumer products. The agency will lend its e-commerce development and marketing expertise to launch a new website and initiate a direct-to-consumer advertising campaign to drive targeted traffic and online order conversions across the US.

The Mikeadelics mushroom grow kit is based on Shrüm's proprietary All-in-One Grow Bag, which makes it easy for anyone to grow their own mushrooms at home. The bag offers a fortress against bacteria and mold, while the substrate is optimized for mushrooms. Filter strips allow heavier CO2 to escape, giving oxygen-breathing mushrooms what they need. he kit also includes a mylar bag with a dry pack to store dried mushrooms.

"We strategically partnered with TYSON 2.0 to bring a product to market that changed Mike Tyson's life," said Judd Weiss, President of Shrüm. "Mike is a strong believer in psychedelics, saying that he wouldn't be boxing right now if it wasn't for shrooms."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit https://tyson20.com/.

About CFN Media

CFN Media is an e-commerce, marketing, and logistics provider specializing in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. In partnership with RANCO, (a wholly owned subsidiary of CFN Enterprises Inc.), our brand platform brings contract manufacturing, third-party logistics, e-commerce development, and paid advertising under the same roof to help companies launch and scale products faster than ever in highly regulated markets.

Learn more at www.cfnmedia.com.

Media Contact

Frank Lane, CFN Media, 1 2063697050, [email protected], https://www.cfnmedia.com

