CFO Leadership Council Announces Secrets of Rockstar CFOs Podcasts

"Join me as we have candid conversations with the world's top CFOs.‥ This will deliver great insights and humor, as well as those "a-ha" moments that will supercharge your journey to becoming a Rockstar CFO." - Jack McCullough, President & Founder of CFOLC Tweet this

The first guests include Aradhan Sarin, CFO AstraZeneca, Wetteny Joseph, CFO, Zoetis & Shannon Nash, CFO, Wing. The series offers practical and actionable resources for all finance leaders seeking to advance their careers.

"Let's get ready to rock the world of financial leadership!‥ I'm thrilled to announce the launch of the "Secrets of Rockstar CFOs."‥ Join me as we have candid conversations with the world's top CFOs.‥ This will deliver great insights and humor, as well as those "a-ha" moments that will supercharge your journey to becoming a Rockstar CFO." says Jack McCullough, President & Founder of the CFO Leadership Council.

The series is available on all channels where podcasts are available.

Find out more: rockstarcfos.com

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a trusted professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Media Contact

Kristin Todd, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 508-641-0465, [email protected], cfoleadershipcouncil.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council