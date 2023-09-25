CFO Leadership Council Announces Secrets of Rockstar CFOs Podcasts

The CFO Leadership Council announces the launch of a groundbreaking podcast series titled "Secrets of Rock Star CFOs" which promises to be an indispensable resource for financial leaders navigating the ever-evolving landscape of their roles.
BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders ready to supercharge their career and professional growth, announces a new podcast series, Secrets of Rockstar CFOs.
This podcast series will be a masterful guide to walk financial leaders through the challenges and opportunities certainly inherent in this everchanging role. The host is Jack McCullough, Founder of CFO Leadership Council and author of the book "Secrets of Rockstar CFOs". In each episode, Jack will be joined by a prominent CFO ready to share their personal experiences and answer the question, "What does it take to really excel in the role of chief financial officer?"
The first guests include Aradhan Sarin, CFO AstraZeneca, Wetteny Joseph, CFO, Zoetis & Shannon Nash, CFO, Wing. The series offers practical and actionable resources for all finance leaders seeking to advance their careers.
"Let's get ready to rock the world of financial leadership!‥ I'm thrilled to announce the launch of the "Secrets of Rockstar CFOs."‥ Join me as we have candid conversations with the world's top CFOs.‥ This will deliver great insights and humor, as well as those "a-ha" moments that will supercharge your journey to becoming a Rockstar CFO." says Jack McCullough, President & Founder of the CFO Leadership Council.
The series is available on all channels where podcasts are available.
Find out more: rockstarcfos.com
About The CFO Leadership Council:
The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a trusted professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com
