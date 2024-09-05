CFO Leadership Council Expands with New Chapters in Indianapolis & Kansas City

"We're thrilled to expand- to Indianapolis and Kansas City, two vibrant cities with dynamic financial communities. This launch marks an exciting opportunity to bring together and empower local finance leaders, fostering leadership and innovation in these growing markets." Post this

Jack McCullough, President & Founder of the CFO Leadership Council welcomes the new chapters sharing: "We're thrilled to expand the CFO Leadership Council's reach to Indianapolis and Kansas City, two vibrant cities with dynamic financial communities. This launch marks an exciting opportunity to bring together and empower local finance leaders, fostering leadership and innovation in these growing markets."

The CFO Leadership Council is a community built for CFOs, by CFOs, with a mission to empower finance leaders to excel and thrive. Members benefit from the three pillars of membership:

1. Education

National Events: VIP access to two national conferences with reduced pricing and exclusive members-only networking events. Enjoy special discounts on Chief Executive Group programs.

CFO Insight Series: Gain insights from global experts on critical issues. Recent topics include Ethical Leadership, Generative AI, CFOs on Board Seats, and CEO/CFO Dynamics.

CPE Opportunities: Seamlessly maintain your credentials with NASBA-approved in-person and virtual programs offering a robust suite of CPE credits.

Local Programs: Participate in dynamic chapter programs featuring panel sessions, roundtable discussions, fireside chats, and interactive workshops for professional growth.

2. Community

Local Networking: Build long-lasting peer connections through regular in-person chapter events in a unique ecosystem of finance leaders.

CFO Solution Series: Tackle challenges anonymously with input from the entire peer community on issues like Gender Pay Gap, Board Requests, and Revenue Recognition Errors.

Mastermind Series: Engage in facilitated virtual peer-to-peer collaborations among members with similar interests and challenges.

Mentorship Program: Connect with experienced CFO mentors who share wisdom and position the next generation of leaders for growth opportunities.

3. Resources

Tools Library: Access a comprehensive library of 500+ online tools and recordings, including checklists, calculators, templates, and more, designed to save time and money.

Research Reports: Explore exclusive content like the CFO Confidence Index, Financial Performance Benchmarks, and Compensation Reports curated by Chief Executive Group and StrategicCFO360.

Member Directory: Effortlessly connect with a network of 2,500+ peers by industry, company size, location, and interest topics for valuable partnerships.

CFO Connect: Receive practical solutions to today's challenges from a "brain trust" of 2,500+ finance leaders, leveraging their collective experience.

Annual membership is available for just $475, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Membership includes access to regional chapter events, offering invaluable face-to-face networking opportunities and the chance to exchange best practices with a supportive professional network. Explore your local chapter today.

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association committed to empowering senior financial executives to achieve career success. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the organization fosters a collaborative and energetic community, helping members build a trusted network of peers, engage in critical discussions, and gain practical insights on business and leadership challenges. As a part of the Chief Executive Group, the Council comprises multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,500 active members driving the organization forward. Learn more at www.cfolc.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Todd, Vice President

CFO Leadership Council

A Chief Executive Group Community

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Todd, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 5086410465, [email protected], https://cfoleadershipcouncil.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council