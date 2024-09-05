CFO Leadership Council Expands with New Chapters in Indianapolis & Kansas City

The CFO Leadership Council is excited to expand into Indianapolis and Kansas City, bringing our total to 33 chapters across North America. These new chapters offer local finance leaders a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and grow within a vibrant community dedicated to peer learning and leadership. With access to VIP events, expert insights, and a vast network of professionals, members can navigate today's challenges and excel in their roles.
BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CFO Leadership Council, the leading professional community dedicated to the growth and advancement of senior finance leaders, proudly announces the launch of its newest chapters in Indianapolis and Kansas City.
With these additions, the CFO Leadership Council now spans 33 chapters across North America, each designed to foster meaningful, in-person connections among finance leaders. Our local chapters provide a platform for peer learning and collaboration on critical issues, navigating economic uncertainty, mastering the digital landscape, strategic planning and talent leadership.
Jack McCullough, President & Founder of the CFO Leadership Council welcomes the new chapters sharing: "We're thrilled to expand the CFO Leadership Council's reach to Indianapolis and Kansas City, two vibrant cities with dynamic financial communities. This launch marks an exciting opportunity to bring together and empower local finance leaders, fostering leadership and innovation in these growing markets."
The CFO Leadership Council is a community built for CFOs, by CFOs, with a mission to empower finance leaders to excel and thrive. Members benefit from the three pillars of membership:
1. Education
- National Events: VIP access to two national conferences with reduced pricing and exclusive members-only networking events. Enjoy special discounts on Chief Executive Group programs.
- CFO Insight Series: Gain insights from global experts on critical issues. Recent topics include Ethical Leadership, Generative AI, CFOs on Board Seats, and CEO/CFO Dynamics.
- CPE Opportunities: Seamlessly maintain your credentials with NASBA-approved in-person and virtual programs offering a robust suite of CPE credits.
- Local Programs: Participate in dynamic chapter programs featuring panel sessions, roundtable discussions, fireside chats, and interactive workshops for professional growth.
2. Community
- Local Networking: Build long-lasting peer connections through regular in-person chapter events in a unique ecosystem of finance leaders.
- CFO Solution Series: Tackle challenges anonymously with input from the entire peer community on issues like Gender Pay Gap, Board Requests, and Revenue Recognition Errors.
- Mastermind Series: Engage in facilitated virtual peer-to-peer collaborations among members with similar interests and challenges.
- Mentorship Program: Connect with experienced CFO mentors who share wisdom and position the next generation of leaders for growth opportunities.
3. Resources
- Tools Library: Access a comprehensive library of 500+ online tools and recordings, including checklists, calculators, templates, and more, designed to save time and money.
- Research Reports: Explore exclusive content like the CFO Confidence Index, Financial Performance Benchmarks, and Compensation Reports curated by Chief Executive Group and StrategicCFO360.
- Member Directory: Effortlessly connect with a network of 2,500+ peers by industry, company size, location, and interest topics for valuable partnerships.
- CFO Connect: Receive practical solutions to today's challenges from a "brain trust" of 2,500+ finance leaders, leveraging their collective experience.
Annual membership is available for just $475, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Membership includes access to regional chapter events, offering invaluable face-to-face networking opportunities and the chance to exchange best practices with a supportive professional network. Explore your local chapter today.
About The CFO Leadership Council:
The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association committed to empowering senior financial executives to achieve career success. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the organization fosters a collaborative and energetic community, helping members build a trusted network of peers, engage in critical discussions, and gain practical insights on business and leadership challenges. As a part of the Chief Executive Group, the Council comprises multiple chapters across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,500 active members driving the organization forward. Learn more at www.cfolc.com.
Media Contact
Kristin Todd, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 5086410465, [email protected], https://cfoleadershipcouncil.com/
SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council
