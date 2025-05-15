CFO Leadership Launches Finance & Accounting Technology Certification to Empower Finance Leaders in the Digital Era

"This certification equips Controllers and senior finance professionals with the knowledge and credibility to confidently drive technology decisions, align with business strategy, and lead their teams into the future of finance." - RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer at CFO Leadership Council. Post this

Key benefits of the certification include:

Self-paced learning with no live attendance required

Practical frameworks to evaluate, compare, and integrate finance technology

Strategic positioning to influence cross-functional decisions around technology

A respected credential to strengthen résumés and LinkedIn profiles

"Finance leaders are being asked to lead far beyond the numbers," said RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer at CFO Leadership Council. "This certification equips Controllers and senior finance professionals with the knowledge and credibility to confidently drive technology decisions, align with business strategy, and lead their teams into the future of finance."

The Finance & Accounting Technology Certification is now open for enrollment.

To learn more or enroll, visit: https://cfoleadership.com/fate/certification/

About CFO Leadership – Owned by Chief Executive Group, CFO Leadership is the premier source for today's senior finance leaders. Through peer networks (CFO Leadership Council), live events, proprietary research and flagship publications, our thriving community members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership.

