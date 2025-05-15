CFO Leadership Launches Finance & Accounting Technology Certification to Empower Finance Leaders in the Digital Era

CFO Leadership has launched the Finance & Accounting Technology Certification—a flexible, virtual program designed to equip finance leaders with the tools, frameworks, and strategic insight to lead confidently in today's tech-driven landscape. Built by CFOs for CFOs, the 10-module course delivers practical, self-paced learning to strengthen decision-making, enhance cross-functional influence, and advance career growth.
BOSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CFO Leadership launches the new Finance & Accounting Technology Certification a self-paced, virtual credential designed to help finance leaders master the tools, frameworks, and strategic thinking needed to lead in a tech-driven finance environment.
With digital transformation accelerating across the finance function, the finance leader's role is evolving rapidly. The new certification program, developed by expert CFOs & advisors, delivers actionable learning in 10 flexible, self-paced modules focused on real-world applications and strategic decision-making.
Key benefits of the certification include:
- Self-paced learning with no live attendance required
- Practical frameworks to evaluate, compare, and integrate finance technology
- Strategic positioning to influence cross-functional decisions around technology
- A respected credential to strengthen résumés and LinkedIn profiles
"Finance leaders are being asked to lead far beyond the numbers," said RD Whitney, Chief Operating Officer at CFO Leadership Council. "This certification equips Controllers and senior finance professionals with the knowledge and credibility to confidently drive technology decisions, align with business strategy, and lead their teams into the future of finance."
The Finance & Accounting Technology Certification is now open for enrollment.
To learn more or enroll, visit: https://cfoleadership.com/fate/certification/
About CFO Leadership – Owned by Chief Executive Group, CFO Leadership is the premier source for today's senior finance leaders. Through peer networks (CFO Leadership Council), live events, proprietary research and flagship publications, our thriving community members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership.
