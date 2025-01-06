CFO Selections Expands in 2025 with a New Office in Texas

"I am thrilled to be joining CFO Selections and to lead our efforts in bringing our exceptional consultants' high-quality accounting and finance leadership." - says Brent Dau Post this

"We're incredibly excited to bring the CFO Selections offering to the North Texas market. Our focus on small to lower-middle market organizations with a range of skilled offerings in accounting and finance is well-positioned to meet the needs of the entrepreneurial and growth-oriented communities in North Texas . We're looking forward to leveraging our over 20 years of history in the PNW and Colorado to partner with the many organizations doing truly innovative business in the great state of Texas ."

Brent Dau has been named as the Texas practice Manager. He will lead the newly formed North Texas team serving clients in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Brent is a seasoned financial executive and CFA charter-holder with over 20 years of experience in finance, strategy, and operations.

Discussing his enthusiasm about the position, Brent has said,

"I am thrilled to be joining CFO Selections and to lead our efforts in bringing our exceptional consultants' high-quality accounting and finance leadership to businesses and non-profits in the North Texas region, helping our clients address their unique financial needs and achieve lasting success."

Throughout his career, Brent has worked with organizations of all sizes—from early-stage startups to established enterprises—across diverse industries, including real estate, technology, aviation, and the nursery industry. His most notable achievements include structuring multimillion-dollar tax-efficient investments, launching and scaling high-growth startups, and serving as CFO for a deep-value investment fund, where his experience included mortgage trusts, serving on the Board of Directors of a public holding company, Czech gaming, and financial institutions.

CFO Selections is excited to welcome him and expand into a new geographic area to better serve the region's business leaders! For more information about CFO Selections, visit: https://www.cfoselections.com

About CFO Selections

CFO Selections provides finance and accounting fractional and interim consulting and executive search services to a wide range of business and non-profit organizations. Established in 2002, the company focuses on locating and recruiting the highest caliber of senior-level talent available. Its team of consulting CFOs and Controllers works collaboratively to generate maximum results.

