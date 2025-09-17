CFO Tech Introduces Next-Gen Automation with Quickbase and Zaptiva AI

Helping Businesses Simplify Workflows, Unite Data, and Accelerate Growth
COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CFO Tech is excited to announce a powerful new solution that combines the adaptability of Quickbase's no-code platform with the intelligence of Zaptiva Automate. This integrated system equips organizations to streamline operations, unify scattered data sources, especially spreadsheets, and unlock the data required to thrive in today's competitive market.
As companies face mounting challenges from manual processes and disconnected systems, CFO Tech's innovative approach delivers a platform where teams can design apps, automate workflows, and track progress in real time—without needing advanced technical expertise.
Streamlined Processes, Smarter Insights
By blending Quickbase and Zaptiva AI, businesses can:
- Launch Custom Applications Quickly: Drag-and-drop tools for rapid deployment
- Convert Data into Strategy: AI analytics that highlight trends and support decision-making
- Integrate with Ease: Seamless connectivity to ERP, CRM, and third-party platforms
- Measure Results Clearly: Visual dashboards to monitor KPIs and performance
"Businesses want solutions that accelerate growth without adding complexity," said Robert Eppele, CEO of CFO Tech. "This partnership provides exactly that—simplicity, intelligence, and scalability."
Innovative Features at Your Fingertips
- Predictive AI (Beta): Access early tools for forecasting and automation
- Team Collaboration Tools: Built-in messaging and project tracking to keep work moving
- Advanced Permissions: Ensure security with role-based data access
- Mobile Accessibility: Manage operations wherever business takes you
The CFO Tech Advantage
As an Elite Quickbase Partner, CFO Tech delivers more than software—it offers a trusted partnership with expertise in finance, technology, and workflow optimization. Clients benefit from:
- Transparent pricing with no hidden costs
- Experience across multiple industries
- Comprehensive support for lasting success
Built for a Range of Industries
- Growth-Oriented Small and Mid-Sized Companies
- Construction and Field Services
- SaaS and Technology Firms
- Financial Service Providers
- Manufacturing and Distribution Businesses
Learn More
Organizations ready to eliminate inefficiencies and gain control over their operations can explore CFO Tech's Quickbase and Zaptiva-powered platform today. Visit www.cfotech.com to start a free trial or request a customized consultation.
About CFO Tech
CFO Tech specializes in delivering scalable automation, financial technology, and integration services designed to help businesses operate more efficiently and competitively.
About Quickbase
Quickbase provides an intuitive, no-code application platform that enables organizations to simplify processes, unify data, and improve collaboration.
About Zaptiva Automate
Zaptiva Automate delivers AI-driven automation and data transformation tools that allow businesses to unify information, reduce manual work, and make informed decisions at scale.
