CFO Tech Launches All-in-One Automation Platform with Quickbase & Zaptiva Automate

Reimagining Business Efficiency with No-Code Workflows, AI Automation, and Real-Time Insights
COSTA MESA, Calif., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CFO Tech, a leading provider of financial technology and business process automation, has introduced a transformative new platform by integrating Quickbase's low-code capabilities with Zaptiva Automate's AI-driven workflows. This strategic collaboration offers growing companies a unified solution for operational efficiency, intelligent insights, and end-to-end visibility.
As businesses increasingly demand agility, speed, and smarter decision-making, CFO Tech is helping organizations overcome operational bottlenecks and data fragmentation. The combined power of Quickbase and Zaptiva Automate delivers a no-code platform that enables businesses to build and launch customized apps, automate complex tasks, and gain real-time analytics—all in one place.
Smart Automation, Simplified
With Quickbase and Zaptiva Automate working together, organizations can:
- Design Custom Workflows: Build applications tailored to specific business needs without writing code
- Access Real-Time Intelligence: Leverage AI to convert raw data into strategic insights
- Connect Systems Effortlessly: Sync with existing ERPs, CRMs, and third-party platforms
- Create Dynamic Dashboards: Visualize key metrics and performance trends instantly
"Companies today are looking for scalable, intelligent solutions that don't slow them down," said Robert Eppele, CEO of CFO Tech. "This integrated platform empowers our clients to move fast, adapt easily, and eliminate manual inefficiencies."
Platform Highlights
- Quickbase AI (Beta): Early access to advanced machine learning functionality
- Collaboration Tools: Internal messaging, task management, and instant alerts
- Granular Permissions: Fine-tuned control over data access and compliance
- Mobile Access: Teams can access critical workflows on the go
Why Partner with CFO Tech?
As a certified Elite Quickbase Partner, CFO Tech combines decades of experience in financial engineering, app development, and cloud system integration. Clients benefit from:
- Transparent, upfront pricing
- Customized implementation plans
- Full-scale technical support and optimization
Industries Benefiting From the Platform
- Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
- SaaS Companies
- Technology Startups
- Financial Services
- Manufacturing and Distribution
- Teams Operating in Decentralized Finance Structures
Learn More or Try It Free
Organizations ready to modernize their operations can experience firsthand how CFO Tech and Quickbase are redefining the future of business automation. Explore the platform and request a quote today at www.cfotech.com.
About CFO Tech
CFO Tech is a leading provider of financial technology and business automation solutions, dedicated to helping SMBs achieve operational excellence through cutting-edge tools, AI integration, and expert services.
About Quickbase
Quickbase is the first application platform built for dynamic work. Designed to unify data, people, and workflows, it helps businesses automate processes, improve collaboration, and gain critical insights at scale.
About Zaptiva Automate
Zaptiva Automate is a powerful data transformation and AI-driven workflow automation tool that helps businesses gather, process, and act on data from multiple sources to make smarter, faster decisions.
