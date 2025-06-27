CFO Tech Launches All-in-One Automation Platform with Quickbase & Zaptiva Automate

"This integrated platform empowers our clients to move fast, adapt easily, and eliminate manual inefficiencies." Post this

Smart Automation, Simplified

With Quickbase and Zaptiva Automate working together, organizations can:

Design Custom Workflows: Build applications tailored to specific business needs without writing code

Access Real-Time Intelligence: Leverage AI to convert raw data into strategic insights

Connect Systems Effortlessly: Sync with existing ERPs, CRMs, and third-party platforms

Create Dynamic Dashboards: Visualize key metrics and performance trends instantly

"Companies today are looking for scalable, intelligent solutions that don't slow them down," said Robert Eppele, CEO of CFO Tech. "This integrated platform empowers our clients to move fast, adapt easily, and eliminate manual inefficiencies."

Platform Highlights

Quickbase AI (Beta): Early access to advanced machine learning functionality

Collaboration Tools: Internal messaging, task management, and instant alerts

Granular Permissions: Fine-tuned control over data access and compliance

Mobile Access: Teams can access critical workflows on the go

Why Partner with CFO Tech?

As a certified Elite Quickbase Partner, CFO Tech combines decades of experience in financial engineering, app development, and cloud system integration. Clients benefit from:

Transparent, upfront pricing

Customized implementation plans

Full-scale technical support and optimization

Industries Benefiting From the Platform

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

SaaS Companies

Technology Startups

Financial Services

Manufacturing and Distribution

Teams Operating in Decentralized Finance Structures

Learn More or Try It Free

Organizations ready to modernize their operations can experience firsthand how CFO Tech and Quickbase are redefining the future of business automation. Explore the platform and request a quote today at www.cfotech.com.

About CFO Tech

CFO Tech is a leading provider of financial technology and business automation solutions, dedicated to helping SMBs achieve operational excellence through cutting-edge tools, AI integration, and expert services.

About Quickbase

Quickbase is the first application platform built for dynamic work. Designed to unify data, people, and workflows, it helps businesses automate processes, improve collaboration, and gain critical insights at scale.

About Zaptiva Automate

Zaptiva Automate is a powerful data transformation and AI-driven workflow automation tool that helps businesses gather, process, and act on data from multiple sources to make smarter, faster decisions.

Media Contact

Greg Giachino, CFO Tech, 1 (855) 236-8585, [email protected], https://www.cfotech.com/

