CFO Tech Unveils Dynamic Work Platform Powered by Quickbase & Zaptiva Automate to Transform Business Operations

Unlocking the Power of AI-Driven Automation

Quickbase, when enhanced with Zaptiva Automate, becomes a fully integrated powerhouse that supports:

Automated Workflows: Streamline tasks with drag-and-drop functionality

AI-Powered Insights: Transform raw data into real-time business intelligence

Real-Time Integrations: Connect seamlessly with ERP, CRM, and third-party platforms

Interactive Dashboards: Customize metrics for deeper, actionable insights

"Our clients want speed, clarity, and smarter decisions. This partnership gives them all three," said Robert Eppele, CEO of CFO Tech. "Quickbase's flexibility combined with Zaptiva's AI workflows creates a platform that adapts to the way modern teams operate."

New Features Now Live

Quickbase AI (Beta): Offering advanced predictive analytics and automation

Built-In Collaboration Tools: Integrated chat, task assignments, and alerts

Granular Permissions: Secure access control for sensitive financial data

Mobile Access: Empowering teams to work from anywhere

Why CFO Tech?

As an Elite Quickbase Partner, CFO Tech brings decades of expertise in finance, engineering, and systems integration to every project. With transparent pricing, rapid deployment, and end-to-end support, CFO Tech is redefining what it means to digitally transform a growing business.

Industries Served

Small to Mid-Sized Businesses

Manufacturers

Distributors

Tech Startups

Financial Services

SaaS Companies

Decentralized Finance Teams

Get Started Today

Discover how CFO Tech and Quickbase can help your organization:

Centralize operations

Eliminate manual inefficiencies

Gain visibility into financial and operational performance

Start your free trial or request a quote at www.cfotech.com

About CFO Tech

CFO Tech is a leading provider of financial technology and business automation solutions, dedicated to helping SMBs achieve operational excellence through cutting-edge tools, AI integration, and expert services.

About Quickbase

Quickbase is the first application platform built for dynamic work. Designed to unify data, people, and workflows, it helps businesses automate processes, improve collaboration, and gain critical insights at scale.

About Zaptiva Automate

Zaptiva Automate is a powerful data transformation and AI-driven workflow automation tool that helps businesses gather, process, and act on data from multiple sources to make smarter, faster decisions.

Media Contact

Greg Giachino, CFO Tech, 1 (855) 236-8585, [email protected], www.cfotech.com

