CFO Tech Unveils Dynamic Work Platform Powered by Quickbase & Zaptiva Automate to Transform Business Operations

New No-Code Platform Integrates AI, Automation, and Real-Time Insights to Help Businesses Scale Smarter and Faster
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CFO Tech, a leader in financial and operational technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative combining the powerful capabilities of Quickbase with Zaptiva Automate, offering businesses an all-in-one platform to centralize operations, unify data, and scale with confidence.
With the growing need for automation, agility, and data-driven decision-making, CFO Tech has partnered with Quickbase to deliver a no-code, cloud-based platform purpose-built for dynamic work. This next-generation solution allows businesses to eliminate silos, reduce manual errors, and achieve real-time visibility across all departments.
Unlocking the Power of AI-Driven Automation
Quickbase, when enhanced with Zaptiva Automate, becomes a fully integrated powerhouse that supports:
- Automated Workflows: Streamline tasks with drag-and-drop functionality
- AI-Powered Insights: Transform raw data into real-time business intelligence
- Real-Time Integrations: Connect seamlessly with ERP, CRM, and third-party platforms
- Interactive Dashboards: Customize metrics for deeper, actionable insights
"Our clients want speed, clarity, and smarter decisions. This partnership gives them all three," said Robert Eppele, CEO of CFO Tech. "Quickbase's flexibility combined with Zaptiva's AI workflows creates a platform that adapts to the way modern teams operate."
New Features Now Live
- Quickbase AI (Beta): Offering advanced predictive analytics and automation
- Built-In Collaboration Tools: Integrated chat, task assignments, and alerts
- Granular Permissions: Secure access control for sensitive financial data
- Mobile Access: Empowering teams to work from anywhere
Why CFO Tech?
As an Elite Quickbase Partner, CFO Tech brings decades of expertise in finance, engineering, and systems integration to every project. With transparent pricing, rapid deployment, and end-to-end support, CFO Tech is redefining what it means to digitally transform a growing business.
Industries Served
- Small to Mid-Sized Businesses
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- Tech Startups
- Financial Services
- SaaS Companies
- Decentralized Finance Teams
Get Started Today
Discover how CFO Tech and Quickbase can help your organization:
- Centralize operations
- Eliminate manual inefficiencies
- Gain visibility into financial and operational performance
Start your free trial or request a quote at www.cfotech.com
About CFO Tech
CFO Tech is a leading provider of financial technology and business automation solutions, dedicated to helping SMBs achieve operational excellence through cutting-edge tools, AI integration, and expert services.
About Quickbase
Quickbase is the first application platform built for dynamic work. Designed to unify data, people, and workflows, it helps businesses automate processes, improve collaboration, and gain critical insights at scale.
About Zaptiva Automate
Zaptiva Automate is a powerful data transformation and AI-driven workflow automation tool that helps businesses gather, process, and act on data from multiple sources to make smarter, faster decisions.
Media Contact
Greg Giachino, CFO Tech, 1 (855) 236-8585, [email protected], www.cfotech.com
SOURCE CFO Tech
Share this article