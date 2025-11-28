CGA Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary as the Industry's Most Trusted Grading Company

Collectible Grading Authority marks its 25 Year Anniversary, highlighting AFA and VGA as the longest running and most respected grading services for action figures and video games. Significant growth and upcoming announcements signal an exciting next chapter for collectors.
ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collectible Grading Authority, the parent company of Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA), is proud to celebrate its 25 Year Anniversary. AFA and VGA are widely recognized as the longest running and most respected grading companies for action figures and video games. Collectors around the world rely on the accuracy, consistency, and integrity that AFA and VGA have upheld for decades.
AFA and VGA grade a wide range of collectible categories including:
- Action figures and toys
- Vintage and modern playsets
- Sealed and loose video games
- Consoles and handheld systems
AFA and VGA are the trusted choice for collectors who value experience, craftsmanship, and a proven track record. The ownership and staff at Collectible Grading Authority are passionate collectors themselves and deliver a boutique level of service, personal attention, and hands on expertise to every submission. The company is deeply committed to supporting the collecting community and treating every item with the care it deserves.
Since new ownership took over on July 1, Collectible Grading Authority has experienced significant growth across all divisions. The company has increased staff by 30 percent, expanded facility operations, enhanced customer communication, and strengthened its ability to deliver reliable turnaround times. These improvements reflect CGA's mission to elevate the customer experience and support collectors at every level.
CGA has several major announcements, innovations, and product expansions planned for the coming weeks and months. These initiatives will strengthen AFA and VGA's leadership position and continue supporting the global collecting community that has trusted them for 25 years.
Collectors can follow upcoming updates, special promotions, and announcements at www.cgagrading.com
Media Contact
Andrew Aiello, Collectible Grading Authority, 1 (770) 430-8003, [email protected], https://cgagrading.com
SOURCE Collectible Grading Authority
