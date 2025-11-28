CGA Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary as the Industry's Most Trusted Grading Company

"Collectors are the heart of our mission. We are proud to celebrate 25 years of AFA, VGA, and CGA while building an even stronger future for the hobby." - CGA Management Team Post this

Action figures and toys

Vintage and modern playsets

Sealed and loose video games

Consoles and handheld systems

AFA and VGA are the trusted choice for collectors who value experience, craftsmanship, and a proven track record. The ownership and staff at Collectible Grading Authority are passionate collectors themselves and deliver a boutique level of service, personal attention, and hands on expertise to every submission. The company is deeply committed to supporting the collecting community and treating every item with the care it deserves.

Since new ownership took over on July 1, Collectible Grading Authority has experienced significant growth across all divisions. The company has increased staff by 30 percent, expanded facility operations, enhanced customer communication, and strengthened its ability to deliver reliable turnaround times. These improvements reflect CGA's mission to elevate the customer experience and support collectors at every level.

CGA has several major announcements, innovations, and product expansions planned for the coming weeks and months. These initiatives will strengthen AFA and VGA's leadership position and continue supporting the global collecting community that has trusted them for 25 years.

Collectors can follow upcoming updates, special promotions, and announcements at www.cgagrading.com

