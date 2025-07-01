CGA Enters New Era Under Stable, Collector-Focused Ownership

Our goal is to bring stability and innovation to CGA. We are proud to carry this legacy forward while continuing to serve collectors with the care and consistency they deserve. Post this

The new ownership group includes a team of experienced investors and passionate supporters of the hobby, including Andrew Aiello, founder of Inc. 5000 digital agency Skyrush Marketing, Tom Derby of Collectible Investment Brokerage (CIB), a trusted figure in the collectibles industry, Ben Davis, a successful investor and dedicated collector, along with additional seasoned investors who bring strong business acumen and long-term commitment to CGA's success. Together, this group brings a powerful blend of strategic leadership, industry insight, and deep respect for CGA's long-standing role in the hobby.

CGA will continue operating in Georgia, preserving its knowledgeable leadership team and supporting its dedicated staff. The group is committed to strengthening operations, improving service, and gradually expanding offerings, with trust, integrity, and consistency as top priorities.

Key commitments include:

Preserving CGA's expert, consistent grading standards and leadership team

Supporting and carefully growing the staff in its Georgia -based facility

-based facility Re-engaging the collector community with renewed transparency and responsiveness

Rolling out new services and improvements over time, with announcements to follow

"We understand the concern collectors have felt during the recent transition," said Andrew Aiello. "Our goal is to bring stability and innovation to CGA. We are proud to carry this legacy forward while continuing to serve collectors with the care and consistency they deserve."

Collectors can continue to submit their prized items with confidence, knowing that the CGA name, along with its AFA and VGA divisions, remains synonymous with accuracy, professionalism, and integrity. Additional updates will be shared in the coming weeks.

About CGA:

Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) is a leading provider of authentication and grading services for collectible toys, action figures, and video games. Through its Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA) divisions, CGA serves collectors around the world with trusted grading standards and a commitment to protecting collectible value. Learn more at CGAGrading.com

Media Contact

Andrew Aiello, Collectible Grading Authority, 1 (770) 430-8003, [email protected], cgagrading.com

SOURCE Collectible Grading Authority