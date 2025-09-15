CGA Opens New State of the Art Facility in Roswell, Georgia

Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) has officially opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Roswell, Georgia. The move strengthens CGA's operations with improved workflow, upgraded technology, and expanded staffing to reduce turnaround times and enhance the customer experience. All items were safely relocated, and submissions are now being accepted at the new address.
ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collectible Grading Authority (CGA), the global leader in grading collectible action figures, video games, and memorabilia, including its Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA) divisions, is proud to announce the official opening of its new facility in Roswell, Georgia.
The relocation marks a significant milestone under CGA's new ownership group, with investments in custom-designed workflows, upgraded technology, and expanded staffing to better serve collectors.
"All customer items were securely hand delivered by CGA staff to the Roswell facility, where they are now being processed," said the CGA management team in a joint statement. "This new location is more than a move. It is the foundation for faster turnaround times, improved customer support, and an even stronger commitment to the collector community."
The Roswell facility was designed to optimize grading and order fulfillment from the ground up. With a streamlined layout and new systems in place, CGA has strengthened its ability to meet growing demand. Multiple new staff members have been added to both production and service roles, further supporting customers as CGA enters this next phase of growth.
NEW SUBMISSION ADDRESS (effective immediately):
Collectible Grading Authority
1250 Northmeadow Parkway, Suite 110
Roswell, GA 30076
Collectors can now send submissions directly to the new address with confidence. A staffed forwarding service remains in place to ensure that any packages sent to the previous location are securely delivered to Roswell without delay.
The Roswell facility is more accessible for much of the CGA team and represents a long-term investment in the company's Georgia roots. Customers can expect continued improvements in turnaround times, communication, and overall service as the company grows into one of the most advanced grading providers in the world.
About CGA
Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) is the trusted standard in grading collectible toys, action figures, and video games. Through its Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA) divisions, CGA provides expert authentication, preservation, and display solutions to collectors worldwide. Backed by decades of trust and a renewed commitment under new ownership, CGA is leading the industry forward with innovation, integrity, and craftsmanship.
Media Contact
Andrew Aiello, Collectible Grading Authority, 1 (770) 430-8003, [email protected], https://cgagrading.com
SOURCE Collectible Grading Authority
