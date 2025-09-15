CGA Opens New State of the Art Facility in Roswell, Georgia

This new location is more than a move. It is the foundation for faster turnaround times, improved customer support, and an even stronger commitment to the collector community. Post this

"All customer items were securely hand delivered by CGA staff to the Roswell facility, where they are now being processed," said the CGA management team in a joint statement. "This new location is more than a move. It is the foundation for faster turnaround times, improved customer support, and an even stronger commitment to the collector community."

The Roswell facility was designed to optimize grading and order fulfillment from the ground up. With a streamlined layout and new systems in place, CGA has strengthened its ability to meet growing demand. Multiple new staff members have been added to both production and service roles, further supporting customers as CGA enters this next phase of growth.

NEW SUBMISSION ADDRESS (effective immediately):

Collectible Grading Authority

1250 Northmeadow Parkway, Suite 110

Roswell, GA 30076

Collectors can now send submissions directly to the new address with confidence. A staffed forwarding service remains in place to ensure that any packages sent to the previous location are securely delivered to Roswell without delay.

The Roswell facility is more accessible for much of the CGA team and represents a long-term investment in the company's Georgia roots. Customers can expect continued improvements in turnaround times, communication, and overall service as the company grows into one of the most advanced grading providers in the world.

About CGA

Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) is the trusted standard in grading collectible toys, action figures, and video games. Through its Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA) divisions, CGA provides expert authentication, preservation, and display solutions to collectors worldwide. Backed by decades of trust and a renewed commitment under new ownership, CGA is leading the industry forward with innovation, integrity, and craftsmanship.

Media Contact

Andrew Aiello, Collectible Grading Authority, 1 (770) 430-8003, [email protected], https://cgagrading.com

SOURCE Collectible Grading Authority