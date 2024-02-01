CGC's eCMS Construction Cloud ERP Recognized as a 2024 Top Product by Constructech Magazine

"The 2024 Constructech Top Products can help streamline business processes, amid a worker shortage, pairing your workforce of tomorrow with the right digital tool," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Constructech and president of Specialty Publishing Media. " Post this

Deciphering which technology is hot—and which technology is not—can be challenging in today's data prolific market. Today, Specialty Publishing Media announces the 2024 Constructech Top Products, which aims to cut through all the noise to find the best products serving the construction industry.

"The 2024 Constructech Top Products can help streamline business processes, amid a worker shortage, pairing your workforce of tomorrow with the right digital tool," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Constructech and president of Specialty Publishing Media. "The construction industry has a great opportunity to inspire future generations with amazing solutions. Innovation is endless. We just simply need to keep an eye on business outcomes when implementing these new technologies and success is sure to come."

"eCMS v.4.2 from Computer Guidance Software continues to be a staple for many construction companies, offering decision makers the opportunity to collaborate with data," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech, and president of Specialty Publishing Media. "What I love here is that by leveraging mission-critical data, contractors can achieve greater productivity and profit, which is a win-win."

Each product is entered in one of three categories: Concept (technology concepts less than three months old), New (applications in the market for less than two years) or Trusted (products on the market for at least two years, with upgrades or enhancements).

Once all the nominations were submitted, the ballots were sent to an independent panel of industry analysts and experts to vote if the product would qualify or not for this year's Constructech Top Products.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leading and trusted technology solution provider for the construction industry," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "eCMS facilitates the exchange of project and financial data to ensure expedited and successful project completion through real-time collaboration between operations and financial teams leveraging innovative web based, Web2/3 technologies. We deliver solutions that empower users to make smarter decisions anytime, anywhere."

About Constructech

Constructech, fierce advocates for construction, connects people, equipment, technology, and data. Constructech leads contractors and builders in today's digital transformation by leveraging information and emerging technologies, connected equipment, and must-have tools at the jobsite.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

