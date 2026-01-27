CGI Franchise Launches Enhanced Recruitment Operating System (ROS) Reporting Program™

"Ultimately, our enhanced ROS Reporting Program™ provides franchisors and executive leadership with real-time information into key operational and financial metrics, with a goal of transforming disconnected data into actionable insights." -- Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise Post this

Since its founding in 2015, CGI Franchise has long believed that, while CRMs do a good job of capturing leads and showing activity, they simply aren't capable of giving executives the predictive analytics needed to meet their stated franchise recruitment goals in a predictable way. CGI's enhanced ROS Reporting Program™ is a solution that makes franchise recruitment measurable, predictable, and scalable – assessing where sales pipelines need improvement and providing the actionable steps to make it happen. Outcomes will include predictable cash flow and better utilization of operational and onboarding resources.

How the ROS Reporting Program™ Works:

Brands and executive leaders who wish to engage with CGI's innovative new platform get started quickly with three primary steps: 1) Obtain a free pipeline assessment, in which CGI will evaluate your numbers and compare your brand's performance to others, 2) Begin receiving world-class franchise recruitment reports in as little as 30 days, and 3) Take control of your own recruiting program by accessing the reports and data sets to usher in a new era of predictable forecasting and performance.

Features of the Enhanced ROS Reporting Program™:

Once signed up for a recurring monthly subscription, brands and executive leaders can expect to receive the following deliverables:

Weekly Reports provide real-time visibility into recruitment activity and pacing, allowing leaders to course-correct quickly

Monthly Executive Recruitment Reviews (ERRs) create space for reflection, trend analysis, and leadership-level decisions

Annual Reviews support long-term strategy, goal setting, and system recalibration

Recruitment Goal Engineering Report and Goal Planning Reports define the math behind growth targets and required activity levels

DataDash™ serves as the real-time backbone, ensuring transparency and alignment between meetings

Financial and Onboarding Reports validate the return on investment and connect recruitment outcomes to downstream business performance

With the launch of this groundbreaking ROS Reporting Program™, CGI Franchise is once again elevating the bar of performance and what's possible, providing a level of unmatched clarity. Brands can expect to see measurable results as little as a few weeks to 90 days. To learn more about CGI's enhanced ROS Reporting Program™, visit https://rosreporting.com or schedule a personal demo to see how this innovative platform is changing the game with real-time operational insights.

About CGI Franchise

CGI Franchise is a community of franchise development professionals dedicated to helping grow and strengthen franchise brands. The company offers a comprehensive franchise recruitment solution called the Recruitment Operating System® (ROS®), which provides access to a proven process built on proven processes and metrics technology, training, and coaching. Combined with CGI's enhanced reporting program, ROS® is a repeatable and sustainable system designed to strengthen and improve lead-generation and franchise development – allowing brands to attract the qualified candidates they deserve. For more information, please visit https://cgifranchise.com.

