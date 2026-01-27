CGI Franchise Launches Enhanced Recruitment Operating System (ROS) Reporting Program™

CGI Franchise, a leader in franchise development systems that help brands experience meaningful growth, today announced the launch and rollout of the company's enhanced Recruitment Operating System (ROS) Reporting Program™, a significant advancement in the field of franchise reporting.
TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platform transforms disconnected data into actionable insights to improve franchise recruiting CGI Franchise, a leader in franchise development systems that help brands experience meaningful growth, today announced the launch and rollout of the company's enhanced Recruitment Operating System (ROS) Reporting Program™, a significant advancement in the field of franchise reporting. Franchisors can now access an entire suite of in-depth management and executive reports, featuring analysis from a host of the industry's leading experts. This curated information is condensed into a simple and concise platform – allowing brands to make better and more informed decisions that improve their forecasting and ability to achieve their stated recruitment targets.
"Historically speaking, there has been a substantial gap in the franchise industry's ability to access and gather reliable data and statistics," stated Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise. "We bridged this gap by creating a centralized and standardized platform that draws upon hundreds of expert sources to provide brands with the most accurate data sets available. Ultimately, our enhanced ROS Reporting Program™ provides franchisors and executive leadership with real-time information into key operational and financial metrics, with a goal of transforming disconnected data into actionable insights."
Since its founding in 2015, CGI Franchise has long believed that, while CRMs do a good job of capturing leads and showing activity, they simply aren't capable of giving executives the predictive analytics needed to meet their stated franchise recruitment goals in a predictable way. CGI's enhanced ROS Reporting Program™ is a solution that makes franchise recruitment measurable, predictable, and scalable – assessing where sales pipelines need improvement and providing the actionable steps to make it happen. Outcomes will include predictable cash flow and better utilization of operational and onboarding resources.
How the ROS Reporting Program™ Works:
Brands and executive leaders who wish to engage with CGI's innovative new platform get started quickly with three primary steps: 1) Obtain a free pipeline assessment, in which CGI will evaluate your numbers and compare your brand's performance to others, 2) Begin receiving world-class franchise recruitment reports in as little as 30 days, and 3) Take control of your own recruiting program by accessing the reports and data sets to usher in a new era of predictable forecasting and performance.
Features of the Enhanced ROS Reporting Program™:
Once signed up for a recurring monthly subscription, brands and executive leaders can expect to receive the following deliverables:
- Weekly Reports provide real-time visibility into recruitment activity and pacing, allowing leaders to course-correct quickly
- Monthly Executive Recruitment Reviews (ERRs) create space for reflection, trend analysis, and leadership-level decisions
- Annual Reviews support long-term strategy, goal setting, and system recalibration
- Recruitment Goal Engineering Report and Goal Planning Reports define the math behind growth targets and required activity levels
- DataDash™ serves as the real-time backbone, ensuring transparency and alignment between meetings
- Financial and Onboarding Reports validate the return on investment and connect recruitment outcomes to downstream business performance
With the launch of this groundbreaking ROS Reporting Program™, CGI Franchise is once again elevating the bar of performance and what's possible, providing a level of unmatched clarity. Brands can expect to see measurable results as little as a few weeks to 90 days. To learn more about CGI's enhanced ROS Reporting Program™, visit https://rosreporting.com or schedule a personal demo to see how this innovative platform is changing the game with real-time operational insights.
About CGI Franchise
CGI Franchise is a community of franchise development professionals dedicated to helping grow and strengthen franchise brands. The company offers a comprehensive franchise recruitment solution called the Recruitment Operating System® (ROS®), which provides access to a proven process built on proven processes and metrics technology, training, and coaching. Combined with CGI's enhanced reporting program, ROS® is a repeatable and sustainable system designed to strengthen and improve lead-generation and franchise development – allowing brands to attract the qualified candidates they deserve. For more information, please visit https://cgifranchise.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com
