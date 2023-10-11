CGP Construction Celebrates 38 Years of Excellence in General Contracting Services

"Our journey from a humble in-house maintenance division to a leading general contracting service provider is a testament to our passion for excellence and adaptability to the ever-evolving industry standards. - Jim Robinson, CEO Tweet this

At CGP Construction, Consistently Great Performance is not just a motto; it's a way of life. The company's work is a testament to its commitment to helping clients realize their visions, expand their businesses, and achieve their objectives.

In 1984, CGP Construction took a significant step forward by establishing a thriving construction division. This division seamlessly integrated with the company's team of skilled tradesmen, including construction managers, technicians, subcontractors, and suppliers. They collaborate cohesively to deliver projects on time, within budget, and exceeding client expectations.

"Since the beginning, our focus has been on delivering unparalleled customer service and personalized attention to detail," said Shawn Black, Regional Vice President of Business Development at CGP Construction. "We aim to build lasting relationships with our clients and make their experience as smooth and hassle-free as possible. CGP Construction is your trusted partner for achieving your construction and maintenance goals."

Jim Robinson, the driving force behind CGP Maintenance & Construction Services, has been the visionary leader behind the company's remarkable journey. His dedication and leadership have propelled the company to its current position as an industry leader. Jim's commitment to future success continues to inspire the CGP team to reach new heights.

CGP Construction is recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and has a reputation for servicing some of the most iconic brands in the country. The company's commitment to delivering a seamless and intuitive experience extends across all industries, including retail and restaurant maintenance & construction, with a particular emphasis on food service providers on the West Coast.

The CGP Construction team includes account managers and technicians unparalleled in their expertise and professionalism, ensuring that every project is completed to the highest standard. From handyman work to plumbing services and electrical installations, CGP Construction offers a comprehensive range of services designed for convenience and excellence.

As CGP Construction celebrates 38 years of success, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, maximizing clients' efforts, and increasing return on investment. The company utilizes cutting-edge mobile technology to capture data from every service request, providing clients with valuable insights to make informed business decisions. CGP Construction's end-to-end facilities management process is designed to streamline operations and empower decision-making, helping clients achieve their goals and reach new heights of success.

