CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: 3rd CMG Forum in Beijing Discusses AI Development

On Monday, April 29, the China Media Group (CMG) hosted the 3rd CMG Forum in Beijing, focusing on the development of AI. The theme of the media forum is "A Force for Good: Shared Responsibility in AI."

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening of the event and delivered a speech.

Guests stressed the role of media in promoting the innovative application of AI and its governance, calling for efforts to boost the development of AI in creating positive, healthy, diverse, and high-quality content that can benefit mankind. They called on the media to accelerate intelligent transformation and help bridge international exchanges and cooperation on the governance of AI to facilitate its healthy, orderly, and safe development.

More than 200 participants from international organizations, media, think tanks, and multinational companies participated in the CMG forum.

"Innovation and breakthroughs in science and technology not only guide the development and progress of human civilization but also bring uncertainty to the changing world," said Shen Haixiong, President of CMG. He called for efforts to jointly create valuable and responsible artificial intelligence.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), invited CMG to work together with the IOC for the creation of a future with the application of AI in Olympic sports, noting that AI technology is affecting every aspect of people's lives.

"From ancient inventions such as silk, printing, and the compass to modern technological advances such as robotics, telecommunications, and green technology, China has always been committed to innovation and creation," said Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). He affirmed that WIPO pays close attention to ensuring a balance between the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence and is committed to strengthening cooperation to ensure that artificial intelligence is properly used.

