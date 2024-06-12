CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Activities on Dragon Boat Festival Held at Home of Iowa's Sarah Lande

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, traditionally falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, which was on Monday, June 10th, this year.

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Activities on Dragon Boat Festival Held at Home of Iowa's Sarah Lande"

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, traditionally falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, which was on Monday, June 10th, this year.

On the day, representatives of China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese Consulate-General in Chicago visited Sarah Lande, a friend of China in the U.S. state of Iowa, and jointly held an activity for the Dragon Boat Festival.

Lande invited some friends from China and the United States to celebrate the festival, taste Chinese food and experience Chinese traditional culture through a family dinner at her home.

"The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese festival. Different forms of activities are held around the world to celebrate the event, which helps people around the world experience the charm of the Chinese culture," Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, said in his letter to Lande. Expressing his gratitude to Lande, Shen noted that CMG is willing to work with Lande and other American friends to help promote mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries.

Lande noted that the activity serves as a good example of the dialogue of civilizations between China and the United States, and she wished that the friendship between the two peoples could last forever.

This year's Dragon Boat Festival coincided with the newly established International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. On June 7th, the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the China-proposed resolution, which designates June 10th as International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The aim of China's proposal was to fully leverage the important role of dialogue among civilizations in eliminating discrimination and prejudice, enhancing understanding and trust, promoting people-to-people connectivity, and strengthening unity and cooperation.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Summer Pan, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America