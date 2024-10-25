CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: BRICS Media Dialogue Successfully Held in Kazan

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kazan BRICS Media Dialogue, themed "Exchange and Mutual Learning for A Shared Future," was held on Wednesday in the Russian city, which is hosting the 16th BRICS Summit.

Heads of mainstream media, representatives of government agencies and think tanks from China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Belarus and other countries attended the dialogue, which was co-hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

The attendees had in-depth discussions on effectively telling stories of BRICS modernization and disseminating comprehensive, objective and impartial news and information to the world. They said they looked forward to further building consensus, deepening cooperation and learning from each other, and contributing media power to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Click here to watch https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-10-24/BRICS-Media-Dialogue-successfully-held-in-Kazan-1xXeEjSp6ZG/p.html

