CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG 2026 Lantern Festival Gala Spreads Festive Cheer Worldwide

The 2026 Lantern Festival Gala hosted by China Media Group lit up screens worldwide on Tuesday evening, March 3, bringing the warmth and joy of the festival to audiences across the globe.

This year's gala showcased a vibrant lineup of performances, including music, dance, comedy, opera and magic shows. Enhanced by cutting-edge technology, the stage also featured a spectacular display of exquisitely crafted lanterns in a variety of designs.

Traditional customs were woven throughout the evening, from lantern parades and riddle-solving to the making of Tangyuan, the sweet glutinous rice balls that symbolize reunion and good fortune, highlighting the rich cultural charm of the Lantern Festival.

In addition to the main stage in Beijing, sub-venues in four Chinese cities including Harbin, Yiwu, Hefei and Yibin, joined the celebration, linking audiences across the country in a shared festival experience.

First broadcast in 1985, the Lantern Festival Gala has accompanied generations of Chinese families on this special occasion of reunion.

Observed on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the Lantern Festival fell on March 3 this year, marking the conclusion of the Spring Festival celebrations.

