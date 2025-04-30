CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Forum in Qufu: Bridging Cultures and Technology Empowerment

The 4th CMG Forum convened on April 25 in Qufu, Shandong province, the hometown of Confucius, gathering approximately 300 guests from 95 countries and regions. Participants included political leaders, diplomats, heads of international organizations, media executives, scholars, and business representatives, both online and in person.

Under the theme "Exchange, Mutual Learning, Technology Empowerment: The Power of Civilization in Transformation and Development," the forum focused on strengthening communication, deepening innovation collaboration, and building an open and inclusive international communication ecosystem.

China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong opened the event by emphasizing CMG's commitment to building bridges of dialogue through media communication and working hand in hand with global partners to inject the power of civilization into global peace and development.

In a video message, Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, addressed both the opportunities and risks of generative artificial intelligence. She warned of its potential to erode trust and called on global media to work together to rebuild integrity in cyberspace.

Leaders from UNESCO, the World Tourism Organization, and major global media outlets highlighted the crucial role of media innovation in promoting cultural dialogue and global cooperation, stressing the need to align technological progress with human values.

The CMG Forum has consistently kept pace with global trends, from technological innovation at the Winter Olympics to joint efforts toward modernization and AI governance in media. CMG believes media serves as a vital bridge for cultural exchange, with innovation reshaping how civilizations connect, according to the CMG Observation.

Building on previous forums, this year's forum showcased breakthroughs in AI-generated content, digital human technology, and immersive 5G+4K/8K+AI applications in storytelling. Attendees experienced interactive cultural exhibits that underscored how technology is transforming civilization dialogue.

The event also launched the 2025 global tour of "China Through Its Intangible Heritage" and unveiled a series of international co-production projects, further expanding CMG's efforts to inspire innovation, deepen mutual understanding, and promote global media cooperation.

