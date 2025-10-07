CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Gala Brings China's Mid-Autumn Charm to the World

CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "CMG Gala Brings China's Mid-Autumn Charm to the World"

China Media Group (CMG) presented 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala to global audiences on Monday, Oct. 6, offering an audio-visual feast that blended cultural heritage, cutting-edge technology, and international artistry. Held in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan province, the gala lit up the historic city with a memorable celebration of peace and unity.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most cherished traditional festivals. It is held on the 15th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, when the moon is at its fullest, which symbolizes family reunion. This year, the day falls on Monday, Oct. 6.

Deyang is home to the 3,000-year-old Sanxingdui archaeological site, a landmark discovery that highlights early Chinese civilization, and is also known for its modern industrial strength.

One of the gala's most talked-about performances was an AI robot guiding viewers through the relics of Sanxingdui, bringing centuries-old artifacts into dynamic interaction with modern audiences. Immersive visual effects, outdoor filming and micro-documentary inserts further enriched the narrative texture, turning the gala into a cinematic cultural journey.

The gala also offered fresh interpretations of beloved works. A standout performance fused the Chinese ballad "The Moon Represents My Heart" with the Western classic "Stand by Me," delivered by Grammy Award-winning ensemble Time for Three and Chinese singer Jike Junyi. The collaboration showcased music's power to transcend borders and connect audiences worldwide.

In addition to festive traditions, the gala also presented performances marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Singer Zhou Shen and the Sichuan Symphony Orchestra performed "Return," the theme song of the Chinese historical drama series "The Long Way Back." The song's lyrics, written in Chinese and Russian, depict touching images of soldiers staying true to their beliefs and striving for victory under extremely tough conditions.

Three classic songs - "Flowers in May," "As Time Goes By," and "La Vie en Rose" - from China, the United States, and France paid tribute to shared wartime memories and humanity's universal pursuit of peace and happiness.

The gala was broadcast simultaneously across CMG's television and digital platforms, reaching viewers in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The global broadcast turned the gala into a cultural dialogue under the full moon, reinforcing the Mid-Autumn Festival's timeless message of reunion and harmony.

