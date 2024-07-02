CGTN America & CCTV UN: CMG held a Special Exhibition "Dialogue Among Civilizations" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York

China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese Book Club of the United Nations jointly host the Special Exhibition "Dialogue Among Civilizations" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday, July 1.

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese Book Club of the United Nations jointly host the Special Exhibition "Dialogue Among Civilizations" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday, July 1.

CMG President Shen Haixiong sent a written address to the event. Shen noted that the 78th United Nations General Assembly recently unanimously adopted the resolution to establish June 10 as the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations. This fully reflects that President Xi Jinping's Global Civilization Initiative has gained widespread resonance in the international community.

Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, delivered a speech at the event. He said dialogue among civilizations is critical as the world today faces various threats to peace and development.

The special exhibition includes a special musical performance by Wynton Marsalis, a fashion show in titled "Harmonic Heritage" and an art exhibition featuring replicas of China's Liangzhu civilization artifacts, and artworks from renowned Chinese and international artists.

On June 7, 2024, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, calling for the international community to respect cultural diversity and promote equal dialogue and mutual respect among different civilizations.

Click here to watch https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2024-07-03/CMG-held-Dialogue-Among-Civilizations-Exhibition-at-the-UN-in-NYC-1uUUm369FBK/p.html

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

