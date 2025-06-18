CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Holds China-Central Asia Cultural Exchange Event in Astana

China Media Group (CMG) and the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan co-hosted a China–Central Asia cultural exchange event in Astana, coinciding with the second China–Central Asia Summit.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter, highlighting the importance of people-to-people and cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties.

Over 150 guests from government, media, business, education, and culture sectors of China and five Central Asian countries attended the event.

Kazakhstan's State Counsellor Erlan Karin noted that Central Asian countries and China are not only geographic neighbors but strategic partners, sharing common goals of stability, prosperity, and sustainable development. He emphasized that modern technologies, including the internet and digital platforms, are deepening China–Central Asia media cooperation.

CMG President Shen Haixiong expressed readiness to work closely with Central Asian media to expand cooperation across multiple fields, forms, and channels. He called for joint efforts to promote trust, mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and regional friendship.

At the event, a joint media cooperation initiative was released, aiming to strengthen enhanced collaboration in joint reporting, content sharing, technological innovation, and talent development. The media cooperation is expected to deepen people-to-people ties, enhance mutual understanding, and contribute to building a China–Central Asia community with a shared future.

Meanwhile, the international edition of "The Classic Quotes by Xi Jinping" produced by CMG was launched on the same day in Kazakhstan.

This multilingual TV program features classical Chinese sayings often quoted by President Xi, focusing on themes such as openness and cooperation, scientific progress, ecological protection, and cultural innovation.

It presents Central Asian audiences with the historical and cultural foundations of Xi's governance philosophy, and offers a vivid portrayal of Chinese modernization.

The series will air on national TV and major media platforms across Central Asia.

