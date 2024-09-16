CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG hosts various special events to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

The 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala by China Media Group (CMG) will be broadcast on September 17, the night of the festival, showcasing the richness of Chinese cultural elements and artistic charm to audiences worldwide.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala by China Media Group (CMG) will be broadcasted on September 17, the night of the festival, showcasing the richness of Chinese cultural elements and artistic charm to audiences worldwide. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, CMG presents a variety of special programs, celebrating the joy of family reunions and the vitality of the holiday on various CMG channels. The 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival gala will be broadcasted to viewers worldwide from 8:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on September 17 on various CMG channels and various China Media Group-associated radio stations and overseas social media platforms.

Click here to watch https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-09-15/CMG-hosts-various-special-events-to-celebrate-Mid-Autumn-Festival--1wUzfCBYzjG/p.html

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Media Contact

Xia Hui, CGTN America, 1 202-393-1850, [email protected]

SOURCE CGTN America