CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Launches Event for Global Participation to Share Stories about China

China Media Group (CMG) launched an event on Friday, March 15, inviting global participants to share exclusive stories about China.

Titled "Written in the Sky: My China Story," the event encourages individuals from diverse backgrounds and with various experiences in China to share their captivating stories, fond memories, and inspiring moments.

This initiative commemorates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. It aims to promote global dialogue while celebrating the enduring connections between individuals and China.

Over the past ten years as the world faced multiple challenges, China has called on the world to build a community with a shared future for mankind. China has proposed initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative to promote global peace and development.

China is on the path to high-quality development, bringing growth opportunities to the world. It also continues to build bridges of friendship with people from around the world.

Economic and cultural exchanges have left many touching stories of China's close connection with the world.

If you have traveled, studied, worked, or lived in China, or if you have a deep understanding of Chinese culture, you are encouraged to submit your stories. Perhaps you or your relatives or friends have a connection with China, we would love to hear about it. Stories can be submitted in various formats, including articles, photographs, short videos or creative posters. Your story could be showcased on a CMG TV show.

The call for submissions is open until August 31, 2024, and participants can email their stories to [email protected].

