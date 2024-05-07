CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Launches Media Events in Paris, France

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France, China Media Group (CMG) hosted a cultural exchange event in Paris on May 6 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations.

Nearly a hundred Chinese and French celebrities from various fields, including politics, economics, culture, art, sports, and media, attended the event.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago, China-France relations have consistently thrived," said former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius during his speech.

"Media exchanges and cooperation have become vital channels for mutual understanding and learning between our two countries," noted former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

"Since the start of this year, CMG has launched a range of high-quality Sino-French co-produced programs and integrated media products, enriching the exchanges between the two countries," said Shen Haixiong, president of CMG.

Several co-productions were showcased at the event. CMG also signed a cooperation memorandum with Euronews to expand collaboration in content co-production, brand activities, resource sharing, and other areas.

On Monday, CMG also unveiled the multilingual series "The Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping," in Paris. The show selects words from ancient Chinese works and classics quoted by President Xi in his speeches, articles, and remarks, showcasing his extensive cultural literacy and his profound commitment to the well-being of the people and the nation.

A youth dialogue on Chinese modernization was held a day earlier in Paris. The event was co-hosted by CMG, the Sciences Po Alumni, the Paris Intercollegiate Committee of the United Nations, and Jinan University.

At a round-table dialogue session, young scholars and cultural envoys from the two countries discussed Chinese modernization to deepen mutual understanding and recognition.

Participants agreed that Chinese modernization has brought benefits far beyond China, bringing more opportunities for the world.

CMG and the Sciences Po Alumni signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The two sides agreed to cooperate in fields such as the exchange of experts, media cooperation, joint research, and the joint release of academic results.

