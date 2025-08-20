CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: CMG Presents "Echoes of Peace" Event in Washington D.C. Honoring the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Anti-Fascist War

CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "CMG Presents 'Echoes of Peace' Event in Washington D.C. Honoring the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Anti-Fascist War"

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "CMG Presents 'Echoes of Peace' Event in Washington D.C. Honoring the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Anti-Fascist War"

Marking eight decades since the end of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, China Media Group presents "Echoes of Peace" cultural exchange event and visual arts exhibition in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, August 20th.

The event, co-organized with the Chinese embassy in the U.S., brings together diplomats, scholars, artists, and students to reflect on history, commemorate the sacrifices of the Chinese people and reaffirm the pursuit of peace.

Guests will be greeted by an immersive holographic projection that shows historic moments from the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, blending technology with remembrance. A dedicated exhibition will feature paintings and artistic works that will pay tribute to wartime resilience while emphasizing the universal longing for peace.

The evening's program includes a university choir that performs patriotic classics such as Ode to Peace and I Love You, China, while The Phoenix Quintet presents stirring renditions of Bella Ciao and Auld Lang Syne. A middle school choir will close with On the Hopeful Fields, a song that symbolizes renewal and hope for future generations.

The program will conclude with a call for continued friendship and a group photo symbolizing solidarity. The commemorative evening will underscore that history must never be forgotten, and that the pursuit of peace remains humanity's greatest responsibility.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

